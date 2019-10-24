Local sports
High school volleyball
9th District Tournament at Apollo:
• Championship game: Owensboro Catholic vs. Apollo, 6 p.m.
On television
College football
SMU at Houston, ESPN, 6:30 p.m.
Jackson State at Prairie View A&M, ESPNU, 6:30 p.m.
College soccer (Women's)
Minnesota at Northwestern, BTN, 6 p.m.
Florida at Tennessee, SEC, 6 p.m.
Wisconsin at Illinois, BTN, 8 p.m.
College volleyball (Men's)
San Diego at Pepperdine, ESPNU, 9:30 p.m.
Golf
EPGA Tour: The Portugal Masters, first round, Quarteira, Portugal, Golf, 5:30 a.m.; 9:30 a.m.
LPGA Tour: The BMW Championship, first round, Busan, South Korea, Golf, 12:30 p.m.
PGA Tour: The ZOZO Championship, second round, Tokyo, Golf, 9 p.m.
European Tour: The Portugal Masters, second round, Quarteira, Portugal, Golf, 5:30 a.m. (Friday)
Horse racing
Belmont Park Live: From Elmont, N.Y., FS2, noon.
NBA
Milwaukee at Houston, TNT, 7 p.m.
LA Clippers at Golden State, TNT, 9:30 p.m.
NFL
Washington at Minnesota, Fox, 7:20 p.m.
Soccer (Men's)
MLS Playoffs: Philadelphia Union at Atlanta Union, Eastern Conference Semifinal, ESPN2, 7 p.m.
MLS Playoffs: LA Galaxy at LA FC, Western Conference Semifinal, ESPN, 9:30 p.m.
Tennis
ATP/WTA: The Swiss Indoors Basel, The Vienna Open & The Elite Trophy Tournament, Early Rounds, Tennis, 6 a.m.
WTA: The Elite Trophy Tournament, Early Rounds, Zhuai, China, Tennis, 12:30 a.m. (Friday)
On radio
College athletics
Kentucky Sports Radio, WLME-FM 102.7, 9 a.m.
