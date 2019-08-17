Local sports
Boys' high school golf
Owensboro Catholic vs. Madisonville North Hopkins, Madisonville Country Club, TBD
Muhlenberg County in Central City Country Club Invitational, Central City Country Club, TBD
Hancock County at Hopkins County Central, TBD
Daviess County at Kearney Hill Golf Links, Lexington, 9 a.m.
Boys' high school soccer
Christian County at Owensboro Catholic, 11 a.m.
Daviess County at Hopkinsville, 11:30 a.m.
Hopkinsville at Apollo, 6:45 p.m.
Apollo at Meade County, 7 p.m.
Girls' high school soccer
Elizabethtown at Daviess County, 10:45 a.m.
Owensboro Catholic at Bullitt East, noon
Muhlenberg County at Daviess County, 5:45 p.m.
Hopkinsville at Apollo, 6:45 p.m.
High school cross country
Apollo at Boonville (Ind.) Invitational, 9 a.m.
On television
American Legion Baseball
World Series: Idaho Falls, Idaho (Northwest) vs. Shrewsbury, Mass. (Northeast), Shelby, N.C., ESPNU, noon.
World Series: Randolph Co., N.C. (Mid-Atlantic) vs. Central Plains (Fargo, N.D.), Shelby, N.C., ESPNU, 3 p.m.
American Legion World Series: Destrehan, La. (Southeast) vs. Albuquerque, N.M. (Western), Shelby, N.C., ESPNU, 6:30 p.m.
Auto racing
IndyCar Racing: qualifying, Long Pond, Pa., NBCSN, 1:30 p.m.
NASCAR Monster Energy Cup Series: The Bass Pro Shops NRA Night Race, Bristol, Tenn., NBCSN, 6:30 p.m.
BIG3 Basketball
Week 9: From Dallas, Texas, CBS, 2 p.m.
Tri-State vs. Aliens, Dallas, Texas, CBS Sports Network, 5 p.m.
Boxing
Top Rank Boxing Main Event: Navarrete-De Vaca, Los Angeles, Calif., ESPN, 9 p.m.
Golf
European Tour Golf: D+D Real Czech Masters, third round, Vysoký Újezd, Czech Republic, Golf, 7 a.m.
PGA Tour Golf: The BMW Championship, third round, Medinah, Ill., Golf, 11 a.m.
U.S. Amateur: Semifinal matches, Pinehurst, N.C., Fox, 2 p.m.
Korn Fery Tour Golf: Nationwide Children's Hospital Championship, third round, Columbus, Ohio, Golf, 2 p.m.
PGA Tour Golf: The BMW Championship, third round, Medinah, Ill., NBC, 2 p.m.
PGA Tour Champions Golf: Dick's Sporting Goods Open, second round, Endicott, N.Y., Golf, 4 p.m.
Horse racing
Saratoga Live: From Saratoga Springs, N.Y., FS2, noon.
Lacrosse (Men's)
Premier Lacrosse League: Chaos at Archers, NBCSN, 11:30 a.m.
Little League Baseball
World Series: Teams TBD, International elimination game, Williamsport, Pa., ESPN, noon.
World Series: Teams TBD, U.S. elimination game, Williamsport, Pa., ABC, 2 p.m.
World Series: Teams TBD, International elimination game, Williamsport, Pa., ESPN, 5 p.m.
World Series: Teams TBD, U.S. elimination game, Williamsport, Pa., ESPN, 7 p.m.
Mixed Martial Arts
UFC 241 Prelims: MMA undercard bouts, Anaheim, Calif., ESPN, 7 p.m.
Major League Baseball
Cleveland at NY Yankees OR Chicago Cubs at Pittsburgh (12:30 p.m.), MLB, noon.
Houston at Oakland, FS1, 3 p.m.
Milwaukee at Washington, FS1, 6 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at LA Angels OR Minnesota at Texas (games joined in progress), MLB, 9 p.m.
NFL
Cleveland at Indianapolis, NFL, 3 p.m.
Kansas City at Pittsburgh, NFL, 6:30 p.m.
Dallas at LA Rams, NFL, 9 p.m.
Soccer (Men's)
Premier League: Burnley at Arsenal, NBCSN, 6:25 a.m.
Bundesliga: FC Augsburg at Borussia Dortmund, FS1, 8:30 a.m.
Bundesliga: Fortuna Düsseldorf at Werder Bremen, FS2, 8:30 a.m.
Premier League: Liverpool at Southampton, NBCSN, 8:55 a.m.
Premier League: Bournemouth at Aston Villa, CNBC, 9 a.m.
Bundesliga: Schalke 04 at Borussia Mönchengladbac, FS1, 11:30 a.m.
Premier League: Tottenham at Manchester City, NBC, 11:30 a.m.
MLS: Seattle at LA Galaxy, ESPN2, 9 p.m.
Liga MX: Toluca at Monterrey, FS2, 9 p.m.
Tennis
Western & Southern Open: Semifinals, Cincinnati, Ohio, ESPN2, 10 a.m.
Western & Southern Open: ATP Doubles Semifinals, Cincinnati, Ohio, Tennis, noon.
USTA: The Thoreau Open, Women's Pro Circuit, Singles Final, Concord, Mass., Tennis, 3 p.m.
Western & Southern Open: Semifinals, Cincinnati, Ohio, ESPN2, 5 p.m.
Western & Southern Open: WTA Doubles Finals, Cincinnati, Ohio, Tennis, 7 p.m.
On radio
NASCAR Monster Energy Cup Series: The Bass Pro Shops NRA Night Race, Bristol, Tenn., WBKR-FM 92.5, 6:30 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.