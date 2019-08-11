On television

AFL football

ArenaBowl XXXII: Philadelphia at Albany, ESPN2, 7 p.m.

Auto racing

NASCAR Monster Energy Cup Series: The Consumers Energy 400, Brooklyn, Mich., NBCSN, 2 p.m.

Bull riding

PBR: Unleash the Beast Tour, Tulsa, Okla., CBS, noon

Golf

LPGA Tour Golf: The Ladies Scottish Open, final round, Gullane Scotland, Golf, 7:30 a.m.

PGA Tour Golf: The Northern Trust, final round, Jersey City, N.J., Golf, 11 a.m.

PGA Tour Golf: The Northern Trust, final round, Jersey City, N.J., CBS, 1 p.m.

U.S. Women's Amateur: From West Point, Miss., FS1, 1 p.m.

Korn Ferry Tour Golf: The Portland Open, final round, Portland, Ore., Golf, 5 p.m.

Gymnastics

U.S. Championships: Day 4, men's events, Kansas City, Mo., NBC, 3 p.m.

U.S. Championships: Day 4, women's events, Kansas City, Mo., NBC, 7 p.m.

Horse racing

Saratoga Live: From Saratoga Springs, N.Y., FS2, noon

Junior NBA basketball

Global Championship: Girls World Championship, Orlando, Fla., FOX, 2 p.m.

Global Championship: Boys World Championship, Orlando, Fla., FOX, 3:30 p.m.

Lacrosse (Men's)

Premier Lacrosse League: Archers vs. Atlas, NBCSN, 6:30 p.m.

Major League Baseball

LA Angels at Boston, TBS, noon

Arizona at LA Dodgers OR Colorado at San Diego (joined in progress), MLB, 3 p.m.

Philadelphia at San Francisco, ESPN, 6 p.m.

Pan American Games

Day 20: From Lima, Peru, ESPNU, 9 a.m.

Day 20: Closing Ceremony, Lima, Peru, ESPNU, 7 p.m.

Soccer (Men's)

Premier League: Arsenal at Newcastle United, NBCSN, 7:55 a.m.

Premier League: Wolves at Leicester City, CNBC, 8 a.m.

Premier League: Chelsea at Manchester United, NBCSN, 10:25 a.m.

MLS: New York City FC at Atlanta United, ESPN, 3 p.m.

LA Galaxy at D.C. United, FS1, 6:30 p.m.

New York at LA FC, FS1, 9 p.m.

Soccer (Women's)

Portland Thorns FC at North Carolina, ESPNEWS, 2 p.m.

Tennis

Rogers Cup: WTA Singles & Doubles Finals AND Western & Southern Open: early rounds, Mason, Ohio, Tennis, 12:30 p.m.

Rogers Cup: Men's Championship, Montreal, Canada, ESPN2, 3 p.m.

Western & Southern Open: early rounds, Mason, Ohio, Tennis, 6 p.m.

Ultimate disc

American Ultimate Disc League: Championship, San Jose, Calif., ESPN2, 5 p.m.

Volleyball (Men's)

FIVB: Netherlands vs. U.S., Olympic qualifying, Rotterdam, Netherlands (taped), NBCSN, 9:30 p.m.

WNBA

Seattle at New York, NBA, 2 p.m.

Connecticut at Las Vegas, ESPN2, 5 p.m.

