On television
AFL football
ArenaBowl XXXII: Philadelphia at Albany, ESPN2, 7 p.m.
Auto racing
NASCAR Monster Energy Cup Series: The Consumers Energy 400, Brooklyn, Mich., NBCSN, 2 p.m.
Bull riding
PBR: Unleash the Beast Tour, Tulsa, Okla., CBS, noon
Golf
LPGA Tour Golf: The Ladies Scottish Open, final round, Gullane Scotland, Golf, 7:30 a.m.
PGA Tour Golf: The Northern Trust, final round, Jersey City, N.J., Golf, 11 a.m.
PGA Tour Golf: The Northern Trust, final round, Jersey City, N.J., CBS, 1 p.m.
U.S. Women's Amateur: From West Point, Miss., FS1, 1 p.m.
Korn Ferry Tour Golf: The Portland Open, final round, Portland, Ore., Golf, 5 p.m.
Gymnastics
U.S. Championships: Day 4, men's events, Kansas City, Mo., NBC, 3 p.m.
U.S. Championships: Day 4, women's events, Kansas City, Mo., NBC, 7 p.m.
Horse racing
Saratoga Live: From Saratoga Springs, N.Y., FS2, noon
Junior NBA basketball
Global Championship: Girls World Championship, Orlando, Fla., FOX, 2 p.m.
Global Championship: Boys World Championship, Orlando, Fla., FOX, 3:30 p.m.
Lacrosse (Men's)
Premier Lacrosse League: Archers vs. Atlas, NBCSN, 6:30 p.m.
Major League Baseball
LA Angels at Boston, TBS, noon
Arizona at LA Dodgers OR Colorado at San Diego (joined in progress), MLB, 3 p.m.
Philadelphia at San Francisco, ESPN, 6 p.m.
Pan American Games
Day 20: From Lima, Peru, ESPNU, 9 a.m.
Day 20: Closing Ceremony, Lima, Peru, ESPNU, 7 p.m.
Soccer (Men's)
Premier League: Arsenal at Newcastle United, NBCSN, 7:55 a.m.
Premier League: Wolves at Leicester City, CNBC, 8 a.m.
Premier League: Chelsea at Manchester United, NBCSN, 10:25 a.m.
MLS: New York City FC at Atlanta United, ESPN, 3 p.m.
LA Galaxy at D.C. United, FS1, 6:30 p.m.
New York at LA FC, FS1, 9 p.m.
Soccer (Women's)
Portland Thorns FC at North Carolina, ESPNEWS, 2 p.m.
Tennis
Rogers Cup: WTA Singles & Doubles Finals AND Western & Southern Open: early rounds, Mason, Ohio, Tennis, 12:30 p.m.
Rogers Cup: Men's Championship, Montreal, Canada, ESPN2, 3 p.m.
Western & Southern Open: early rounds, Mason, Ohio, Tennis, 6 p.m.
Ultimate disc
American Ultimate Disc League: Championship, San Jose, Calif., ESPN2, 5 p.m.
Volleyball (Men's)
FIVB: Netherlands vs. U.S., Olympic qualifying, Rotterdam, Netherlands (taped), NBCSN, 9:30 p.m.
WNBA
Seattle at New York, NBA, 2 p.m.
Connecticut at Las Vegas, ESPN2, 5 p.m.
