Local sports
Boys' high school soccer
9th District Tournament, Deer Park
• Daviess County vs. Owensboro Catholic, 6 p.m.
• Owensboro vs. Apollo, 7:45 p.m.
Girls' high school soccer
10th District Tournament, Ohio County
• Ohio County vs. Muhlenberg County-McLean County winner, 6 p.m.
Girls' high school golf
Leachman/KHSAA State Championships, First round, Bowling Green Country Club
High school volleyball
Owensboro at Owensboro Catholic, 7 p.m.
Hancock County at Apollo, 7 p.m.
On television
Gymnastics
FIG World Championship: Day 1, Stuttgart, Germany, NBCSN, 7:30 a.m.
Major League Baseball
A.L.Division Series: Houston at Tampa Bay, Game 4 (if necessary), FS1, 3 p.m.
A.L.Division Series: NY Yankees at Minnesota, Game 4 (if necessary), FS1, 7 p.m.
NBA
Preseason: Houston vs. Toronto, Saitama, Japan, NBA, 5 a.m.
Preseason: Dallas at Oklahoma City, ESPN, 7 p.m.
Preseason: Denver at Portland, ESPN, 9:30 p.m.
NHL
San Jose at Nashville, NBCSN, 7 p.m.
Rugby
World Cup 2019: Wales vs. Fiji, Pool D, Oita, Japan, NBCSN, 4:30 a.m. (Wednesday)
Tennis
ATP: The Shanghai Masters, Early Rounds (taped), Tennis, 5:30 a.m.
ATP/WTA: The Shanghai Masters & The Tianjin Open, Early Rounds (taped), Tennis, 10 p.m.
ATP: The Shanghai Masters, Early Rounds (taped), Tennis, 5:30 a.m. (Wednesday)
WNBA
WNBA Finals: Washington at Connecticut, Game 4, ESPN2, 7 p.m.
On radio
College athletics
Kentucky Sports Radio, WLME-FM 102.7, 9 a.m.
