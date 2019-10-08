Local sports

Boys' high school soccer

9th District Tournament, Deer Park

• Daviess County vs. Owensboro Catholic, 6 p.m.

• Owensboro vs. Apollo, 7:45 p.m.

Girls' high school soccer

10th District Tournament, Ohio County

• Ohio County vs. Muhlenberg County-McLean County winner, 6 p.m.

Girls' high school golf

Leachman/KHSAA State Championships, First round, Bowling Green Country Club

High school volleyball

Owensboro at Owensboro Catholic, 7 p.m.

Hancock County at Apollo, 7 p.m.

On television

Gymnastics

FIG World Championship: Day 1, Stuttgart, Germany, NBCSN, 7:30 a.m.

Major League Baseball

A.L.Division Series: Houston at Tampa Bay, Game 4 (if necessary), FS1, 3 p.m.

A.L.Division Series: NY Yankees at Minnesota, Game 4 (if necessary), FS1, 7 p.m.

NBA

Preseason: Houston vs. Toronto, Saitama, Japan, NBA, 5 a.m.

Preseason: Dallas at Oklahoma City, ESPN, 7 p.m.

Preseason: Denver at Portland, ESPN, 9:30 p.m.

NHL

San Jose at Nashville, NBCSN, 7 p.m.

Rugby

World Cup 2019: Wales vs. Fiji, Pool D, Oita, Japan, NBCSN, 4:30 a.m. (Wednesday)

Tennis

ATP: The Shanghai Masters, Early Rounds (taped), Tennis, 5:30 a.m.

ATP/WTA: The Shanghai Masters & The Tianjin Open, Early Rounds (taped), Tennis, 10 p.m.

ATP: The Shanghai Masters, Early Rounds (taped), Tennis, 5:30 a.m. (Wednesday)

WNBA

WNBA Finals: Washington at Connecticut, Game 4, ESPN2, 7 p.m.

On radio

College athletics

Kentucky Sports Radio, WLME-FM 102.7, 9 a.m.

