Local sports
Boys' high school golf
Hancock County vs. Apollo, Ben Hawes, 4 p.m.
Boys' high school soccer
Owensboro Catholic at Daviess County, 7 p.m.
Owensboro at Apollo, 7:30 p.m.
Girls' high school golf
Owensboro vs. Grayson County, Lafayette Golf Club, 4 p.m.
Girls' high school soccer
McLean County at Muhlenberg County, 5:30 p.m.
Owensboro at Lyon County, 7 p.m.
Apollo at Caldwell County, 7 p.m.
High school volleyball
Owensboro at Madisonville North Hopkins, 7:30 p.m.
On television
Auto racing
NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series: qualifying, Bristol, Tenn., FS1, 6 p.m.
NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series: The UNOH 200, Bristol, Tenn., FS1, 7:30 p.m.
Golf
European Tour Golf: D+D Real Czech Masters, first round, Vysoký Újezd, Czech Republic, Golf, 4 a.m.
European Tour Golf: D+D Real Czech Masters, first round, Vysoký Újezd, Czech Republic, Golf, 8 a.m.
Korn Ferry Tour Golf: Nationwide Children's Hospital Championship, first round, Columbus, Ohio, Golf, 10:30 a.m.
PGA Tour Golf: The BMW Championship, first round, Medinah, Ill., Golf, 2 p.m.
U.S. Amateur Championships: round of 32 and round 16, Pinehurst, N.C., FS1, 3 p.m.
Horse racing
Saratoga Live: From Saratoga Springs, N.Y., FS2, noon
Little League Baseball
Little League World Series: Curacao (Caribbean) vs. Sydney, Australia (Australia), Williamsport, Pa., ESPN, noon
Little League World Series: Barrington, R.I. (New England) vs. South Riding, Va. (Southeast), Williamsport, Pa., ESPN, 2 p.m.
Little League World Series: South Korea (Asia-Pacific) vs. Venezuela (Latin America), Williamsport, Pa., ESPN, 4 p.m.
Little League World Series: Coon Rapids, Minn. (Midwest) vs. Bowling Green, Ky. (Great Lakes), Williamsport, Pa., ESPN2, 6 p.m.
Major League Baseball
LA Dodgers at Miami OR Seattle at Detroit, MLB, 2 p.m.
NY Mets at Atlanta OR Chicago Cubs at Philadelphia, MLB, 6 p.m.
NFL
Preseason: Oakland at Arizona, ESPN, 7 p.m.
Tennis
Western & Southern Open: Early Rounds, Cincinnati, Ohio, Tennis, 10 a.m.
Western & Southern Open: Round of 16, Cincinnati, Ohio, ESPN2, noon; 8 p.m.; 10 p.m.
On radio
College athletics
Kentucky Sports Radio, WLME-FM 102.7, 9 a.m.
