Local sports
Girls' high school basketball
Muhlenberg County vs. TBD at Bullitt East, TBD
On television
College basketball (Men's)
The Diamond Head Classic: Teams TBD, Consolation Semifinal, Honolulu, ESPNU, 3:30 p.m.
The Diamond Head Classic: Teams TBD, Semifinal, Honolulu, ESPN2, 6 p.m.
Georgia Southern at Georgia, SEC Network, 6 p.m.
The Diamond Head Classic: Teams TBD, Semifinal, Honolulu, ESPN2, 10 p.m.
The Diamond Head Classic: Teams TBD, Consolation Semifinal, Honolulu, ESPNU, 12:30 a.m. (Tuesday)
College football
The Gasparilla Bowl: Central Florida vs. Marshall, Tampa Fla., ESPN, 1:30 p.m.
NBA
Toronto at Indiana, NBATV, 6 p.m.
New Orleans at Portland, NBATV, 9 p.m.
NFL
Green Bay at Minnesota, ESPN, 7:15 p.m.
NHL
NY Rangers at Philadelphia, NBCSN, 6 p.m.
On radio
College athletics
Kentucky Sports Radio, WLME-FM 102.7, 9 a.m.
