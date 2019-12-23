Local sports

Girls' high school basketball

Muhlenberg County vs. TBD at Bullitt East, TBD

On television

College basketball (Men's)

The Diamond Head Classic: Teams TBD, Consolation Semifinal, Honolulu, ESPNU, 3:30 p.m.

The Diamond Head Classic: Teams TBD, Semifinal, Honolulu, ESPN2, 6 p.m.

Georgia Southern at Georgia, SEC Network, 6 p.m.

The Diamond Head Classic: Teams TBD, Semifinal, Honolulu, ESPN2, 10 p.m.

The Diamond Head Classic: Teams TBD, Consolation Semifinal, Honolulu, ESPNU, 12:30 a.m. (Tuesday)

College football

The Gasparilla Bowl: Central Florida vs. Marshall, Tampa Fla., ESPN, 1:30 p.m.

NBA

Toronto at Indiana, NBATV, 6 p.m.

New Orleans at Portland, NBATV, 9 p.m.

NFL

Green Bay at Minnesota, ESPN, 7:15 p.m.

NHL

NY Rangers at Philadelphia, NBCSN, 6 p.m.

On radio

College athletics

Kentucky Sports Radio, WLME-FM 102.7, 9 a.m.

