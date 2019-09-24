Local sports

Boys' high school soccer

Henderson County at Daviess County, 7 p.m.

Apollo at Grayson County, 7:30 p.m.

Girls' high school soccer

Bowling Green at Owensboro Catholic, 7 p.m.

Ohio County at Muhlenberg County, 7 p.m.

Daviess County at Greenwood, 7:30 p.m.

Boys' high school golf

Ryder Cup

Girls' high school golf

Ohio County, Owensboro at Daviess County, Ben Hawes GC, 4 p.m.

High school volleyball

Hancock County at Meade County, 6 p.m.

Owensboro Catholic at Apollo, 7 p.m.

Daviess County at Owensboro, 7 p.m.

McLean County at Whitesville Trinity, 7:30 p.m.

On television

College soccer (Men's)

Notre Dame at Michigan State, FS1, 6 p.m.

College volleyball (Women's)

Alabama at Texas A&M, ESPNU, 8 p.m.

Major League Baseball

Philadelphia at Washington, MLB, noon

Cleveland at Chicago White Sox, ESPN, 7 p.m.

Oakland at LA Angels OR Houston at Seattle, MLB, 9 p.m.

Rugby

World Cup 2019: Fiji vs. Uruguay, Pool D, Kamaishi, Japan, NBCSN, noon (Wednesday)

Tennis

ATP/WTA: The Zhuhai and Chengdu Opens, Early Rounds & The Wuhan and Tashkent Opens, Early Rounds, Tennis, 5 a.m.

ITF: Junior Davis Cup & Fed Cup, Round Robin, Tennis, 10 a.m.

ATP/WTA: The Zhuhai and Chengdu Opens, Early Rounds & The Wuhan and Tashkent Opens, Early Rounds, Tennis, 10 p.m.

WNBA

Playoffs: Washington at Las Vegas, Semifinals, Game 4, ESPN2, 8 p.m.

On radio

College athletics

Kentucky Sports Radio, WLME-FM 102.7, 9 a.m.

