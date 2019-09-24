Local sports
Boys' high school soccer
Henderson County at Daviess County, 7 p.m.
Apollo at Grayson County, 7:30 p.m.
Girls' high school soccer
Bowling Green at Owensboro Catholic, 7 p.m.
Ohio County at Muhlenberg County, 7 p.m.
Daviess County at Greenwood, 7:30 p.m.
Boys' high school golf
Ryder Cup
Girls' high school golf
Ohio County, Owensboro at Daviess County, Ben Hawes GC, 4 p.m.
High school volleyball
Hancock County at Meade County, 6 p.m.
Owensboro Catholic at Apollo, 7 p.m.
Daviess County at Owensboro, 7 p.m.
McLean County at Whitesville Trinity, 7:30 p.m.
On television
College soccer (Men's)
Notre Dame at Michigan State, FS1, 6 p.m.
College volleyball (Women's)
Alabama at Texas A&M, ESPNU, 8 p.m.
Major League Baseball
Philadelphia at Washington, MLB, noon
Cleveland at Chicago White Sox, ESPN, 7 p.m.
Oakland at LA Angels OR Houston at Seattle, MLB, 9 p.m.
Rugby
World Cup 2019: Fiji vs. Uruguay, Pool D, Kamaishi, Japan, NBCSN, noon (Wednesday)
Tennis
ATP/WTA: The Zhuhai and Chengdu Opens, Early Rounds & The Wuhan and Tashkent Opens, Early Rounds, Tennis, 5 a.m.
ITF: Junior Davis Cup & Fed Cup, Round Robin, Tennis, 10 a.m.
ATP/WTA: The Zhuhai and Chengdu Opens, Early Rounds & The Wuhan and Tashkent Opens, Early Rounds, Tennis, 10 p.m.
WNBA
Playoffs: Washington at Las Vegas, Semifinals, Game 4, ESPN2, 8 p.m.
On radio
College athletics
Kentucky Sports Radio, WLME-FM 102.7, 9 a.m.
