Local sports
Amateur baseball
Owensboro RiverDawgs at Hopkinsville, 7 p.m.
American Legion baseball
Boonville (Ind.) at Owensboro Post 9, 6:30 p.m.
Little League Baseball
11-year-old District All-Star Tournament at Country Heights Elementary School:
• Semifinal: TBD vs. TBD, 5 p.m.
• Semifinal: TBD vs. TBD, 7 p.m.
12-year-old District All-Star Tournament at Country Heights Elementary School:
• Semifinal: TBD vs. TBD, 5 p.m.
• Semifinal: TBD vs. TBD, 7 p.m.
On television
Cycling
Tour De France: Stage 5, 105 miles, Saint-Dié-des-Vosges to Colmar, France, NBCSN, 6:30 a.m.
ESPYS
The 2019 ESPYS: The 27th annual event, Los Angeles, Calif., ABC, 7 p.m.
Golf
European Tour Golf: The Scottish Open, first round, Scotland, Golf, 4:30 a.m. (Thursday)
NBA
Summer League: Philadelphia vs. Detroit, Las Vegas, Nev., NBA, 2 p.m.
Summer League: Dallas vs. Croatia, Las Vegas, Nev., ESPNU, 2:30 p.m.
Summer League: Charlotte vs. Chicago, Las Vegas, Nev., NBA, 4 p.m.
Summer League: Brooklyn vs. Orlando, Las Vegas, Nev., ESPNU, 4:30 p.m.
Summer League: Minnesota vs. Miami, Las Vegas, Nev., NBA, 5 p.m.
Summer League: New Orleans vs. Cleveland, Las Vegas, Nev., ESPN2, 6:30 p.m.
Summer League: San Antonio vs. Phoenix, Las Vegas, Nev., NBA, 8 p.m.
Summer League: New York vs. LA Lakers, Las Vegas, Nev., ESPN2, 8:30 p.m.
Summer League: China vs. Milwaukee, Las Vegas, Nev., NBA, 10 p.m.
Summer League: Denver vs. Golden State, Las Vegas, Nev., ESPNU, 10:30 p.m.
Poker
World Series of Poker: Day 6 action from the 50th No-Limit Hold'em Main Event, Las Vegas, Nev., ESPN, 7 p.m.
World Series of Poker: Day 6 action from the 50th No-Limit Hold'em Main Event, Las Vegas, Nev., ESPN2, 10:30 p.m.
Soccer (Men's)
Club Friendly: Boca Juniors at Tijuana, FS1, 10 p.m.
Tennis
Wimbledon: Gentlemen's Quarterfinals, Centre Court, London, ESPN, 7 a.m.
Wimbledon: Gentlemen's Quarterfinals, No. 1 Court, London, ESPN, 7 a.m.
Wimbledon: Gentlemen's Quarterfinals, Centre Court, London, ESPN, 11 p.m.
WNBA
Connecticut at Atlanta, NBA, 10 a.m.
Minnesota at Chicago, CBS Sports Network, 7:30 p.m.
On radio
College athletics
Kentucky Sports Radio, WLME-FM 102.7, 9 a.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.