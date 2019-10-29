Local sports
High school volleyball
3rd Region Tournament at Hancock County High School:
• Owensboro Catholic vs. Meade County, 6 p.m.
• Grayson County vs. Muhlenberg County, 7:30 p.m.
Men's college basketball
Bellarmine at Louisville, 6 p.m. (exhibition)
Women's college basketball
Brescia at Georgetown, 5 p.m.
On television
College golf
The East Lake Cup: Team match-play, Semifinals, DeKalb County, Ga., Golf, 2 p.m.
College soccer (Men's)
Maryland at Penn State, BTN, 5 p.m.
Michigan State at Michigan, BTN, 7 p.m.
Major League Baseball
World Series: Washington at Houston, Game 6, FOX, 7 p.m.
NBA
Atlanta at Miami, NBA, 6:30 p.m.
Memphis at LA Lakers, NBA, 9:30 p.m.
NHL
Tampa Bay at NY Rangers, NBCSN, 6:30 p.m.
Soccer (Men's)
FIFA U-17 World Cup: Nigeria vs. Ecuador, Group B, Goiânia, Brazil, FS2, 2:50 p.m.
FIFA U-17 World Cup: Brazil vs. New Zealand, Group A, Brasília, Brazil, FS2, 5:50 p.m.
Liga MX: Querétaro at Santos Laguna, FS2, 7:55 p.m.
MLS Playoffs: Seattle at LA FC, Western Conference Final, ESPN, 8 p.m.
Tennis
WTA: The WTA Finals, Early Rounds, Shenzhen, China, Tennis, 3 a.m.
ATP/WTA: The Rolex Masters & The WTA Finals, Early Rounds, Tennis, 5 a.m.
ATP/WTA: The Rolex Masters & The Shenzhen Open, Early Rounds, Tennis, 5 p.m.; 5 a.m. (Wednesday)
WTA: The WTA Finals, Early Rounds, Shenzhen, China, Tennis, 3 a.m. (Wednesday)
On radio
College athletics
Kentucky Sports Radio, WLME-FM 102.7, 9 a.m.
Men's college basketball
Bellarmine at Louisville, WLME-FM 102.7, 6 p.m.
