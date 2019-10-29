Local sports

High school volleyball

3rd Region Tournament at Hancock County High School:

• Owensboro Catholic vs. Meade County, 6 p.m.

• Grayson County vs. Muhlenberg County, 7:30 p.m.

Men's college basketball

Bellarmine at Louisville, 6 p.m. (exhibition)

Women's college basketball

Brescia at Georgetown, 5 p.m.

On television

College golf

The East Lake Cup: Team match-play, Semifinals, DeKalb County, Ga., Golf, 2 p.m.

College soccer (Men's)

Maryland at Penn State, BTN, 5 p.m.

Michigan State at Michigan, BTN, 7 p.m.

Major League Baseball

World Series: Washington at Houston, Game 6, FOX, 7 p.m.

NBA

Atlanta at Miami, NBA, 6:30 p.m.

Memphis at LA Lakers, NBA, 9:30 p.m.

NHL

Tampa Bay at NY Rangers, NBCSN, 6:30 p.m.

Soccer (Men's)

FIFA U-17 World Cup: Nigeria vs. Ecuador, Group B, Goiânia, Brazil, FS2, 2:50 p.m.

FIFA U-17 World Cup: Brazil vs. New Zealand, Group A, Brasília, Brazil, FS2, 5:50 p.m.

Liga MX: Querétaro at Santos Laguna, FS2, 7:55 p.m.

MLS Playoffs: Seattle at LA FC, Western Conference Final, ESPN, 8 p.m.

Tennis

WTA: The WTA Finals, Early Rounds, Shenzhen, China, Tennis, 3 a.m.

ATP/WTA: The Rolex Masters & The WTA Finals, Early Rounds, Tennis, 5 a.m.

ATP/WTA: The Rolex Masters & The Shenzhen Open, Early Rounds, Tennis, 5 p.m.; 5 a.m. (Wednesday)

WTA: The WTA Finals, Early Rounds, Shenzhen, China, Tennis, 3 a.m. (Wednesday)

On radio

College athletics

Kentucky Sports Radio, WLME-FM 102.7, 9 a.m.

Men's college basketball

Bellarmine at Louisville, WLME-FM 102.7, 6 p.m.

