Local sports

Boys' high school golf

Daviess County/Owensboro/Owensboro Catholic, Ben Hawes, 4 p.m.

Muhlenberg County vs. Apollo, Ben Hawes, 4 p.m.

Hancock County in Border Cup

Boys' high school soccer

Owensboro Catholic at Muhlenberg County, 7 p.m.

Warren Central at Apollo, 7:30 p.m.

Girls' high school golf

Daviess County/Owensboro Catholic at Madisonville North Hopkins, 4 p.m.

Hancock County in Border Cup

Girls' high school soccer

Dixie Heights at Daviess County, 7 p.m.

On television

Golf

World Long Drive Tour Golf: Tennessee Big Shots, Golf, 5 p.m.

Little League Baseball

World Series: Quarterfinal, Portland, Ore., ESPN2, noon

Little League Softball

World Series: Quarterfinal, Portland, Ore., ESPN2, 3 p.m.

Major League Baseball

Baltimore at NY Yankees, MLB, noon

Boston at Cleveland, ESPN, 6 p.m.

Tampa Bay at San Diego OR Pittsburgh at LA Angels, MLB, 9 p.m.

Rugby

Pacific Nations Cup: U.S. vs. Japan, Fiji (taped), NBCSN 11 a.m.

On radio

College athletics

Kentucky Sports Radio, WLME-FM 102.7, 9 a.m.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.