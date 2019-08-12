Local sports
Boys' high school golf
Daviess County/Owensboro/Owensboro Catholic, Ben Hawes, 4 p.m.
Muhlenberg County vs. Apollo, Ben Hawes, 4 p.m.
Hancock County in Border Cup
Boys' high school soccer
Owensboro Catholic at Muhlenberg County, 7 p.m.
Warren Central at Apollo, 7:30 p.m.
Girls' high school golf
Daviess County/Owensboro Catholic at Madisonville North Hopkins, 4 p.m.
Hancock County in Border Cup
Girls' high school soccer
Dixie Heights at Daviess County, 7 p.m.
On television
Golf
World Long Drive Tour Golf: Tennessee Big Shots, Golf, 5 p.m.
Little League Baseball
World Series: Quarterfinal, Portland, Ore., ESPN2, noon
Little League Softball
World Series: Quarterfinal, Portland, Ore., ESPN2, 3 p.m.
Major League Baseball
Baltimore at NY Yankees, MLB, noon
Boston at Cleveland, ESPN, 6 p.m.
Tampa Bay at San Diego OR Pittsburgh at LA Angels, MLB, 9 p.m.
Rugby
Pacific Nations Cup: U.S. vs. Japan, Fiji (taped), NBCSN 11 a.m.
On radio
College athletics
Kentucky Sports Radio, WLME-FM 102.7, 9 a.m.
