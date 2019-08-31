Local sports
Boys' high school golf
Daviess County at Calvert City Country Club, 1 p.m.
Boys' high school soccer
Daviess County at Purple Classic, Bowling Green
Greenwood at Owensboro, 10:30 a.m.
Apollo vs. Calloway County at Bowling Green, 11 a.m.
Apollo vs. Lexington Christian at Bowling Green, 5 p.m.
College football
Toledo at Kentucky, 11 a.m.
Girls' high school golf
Apollo/Muhlenberg County in Marshall County Invitational, Calvert City Country Club, 8 a.m.
Girls' high school soccer
Paducah Tilghman at Apollo, 9 a.m.
High school cross country
Daviess County at Mike Rose Soccer Complex, Memphis
Hancock County/Muhlenberg County/Owensboro at Central Kentucky Run for Gold, Elizabethtown
Whitesville Trinity in Trigg County Invitational at Trigg County Recreational Complex
High school volleyball
Daviess County at West Creek, Clarksville, Tenn.
Muhlenberg County/Owensboro Catholic in Best of the West at Owensboro
Hancock County at Springs Valley Tournament
On television
Auto racing
Formula One: The Belgian Grand Prix, practice session 3, Stavelot, Belgium, ESPN2, 4:55 a.m.
Formula One: The Belgian Grand Prix, qualifying, Stavelot, Belgium, ESPNEWS, 7:55 a.m.
NASCAR Xfinity Series: qualifying, Darlington, S.C., NBCSN, 11:30 a.m.
NASCAR Monster Energy Cup Series: qualifying, Darlington, S.C., NBCSN, 1 p.m.
NASCAR Xfinity Series: The Sport Clips Haircuts VFW 200, Darlington, S.C., NBC, 3 p.m.
IndyCar Racing: Portland Qualifying, Portland, Ore., NBCSN, 5 p.m.
Boxing
PBC Fight Night: Lara vs. Alvarez, Minneapolis, Minn., FOX, 7 p.m.
College football
Mississippi at Memphis, ABC, 11 a.m.
Akron at Illinois, BTN, 11 a.m.
Indiana at Ball State, CBSSN, 11 a.m.
South Alabama at Nebraska, ESPN, 11 a.m.
Boise State at Florida State, ESPNEWS, 11 a.m.
Mississippi State vs. Louisiana (Lafayette), New Orleans, ESPNU, 11 a.m.
Florida Atlantic at Ohio State, FOX, 11 a.m.
Northern Iowa at Iowa State, FS1, 11 a.m.
Toledo at Kentucky, SEC, 11 a.m.
Duke vs. Alabama, Atlanta, ABC, 2:30 p.m.
Idaho at Penn State, BTN, 2:30 p.m.
Holy Cross at Navy, CBSSN, 2:30 p.m.
South Carolina vs. North Carolina, Charlotte, N.C., ESPN, 2:30 p.m.
Georgia State at Tennessee, 2:30 p.m.
Northwestern at Stanford, FOX, 3 p.m.
Portland State at Arkansas, SEC, 3 p.m.
Oregon vs. Auburn, Arlington, Texas, ABC, 6:30 p.m.
Missouri at Wyoming, CBSSN, 6:30 p.m.
Middle Tennessee at Michigan, BTN, 6:30 p.m.
Georgia at Vanderbilt, ESPN, 6:30 p.m.
Miami (Ohio) at Iowa, FS1, 6:30 p.m.
Georgia Southern at LSU, SEC, 6:30 p.m.
Fresno State at Southern California, ESPN, 9:30 p.m.
Golf
European Tour Golf: Omega European Masters, third round, Valais, Switzerland, GOLF, 5:30 a.m.
Korn Ferry Tour Golf: Korn Ferry Tour Championship, second round, Newburgh, Indiana, GOLF, noon.
PGA Tour Champions Golf: Shaw Charity Classic, second round, Calgary, Alberta, GOLF, 3 p.m.
LPGA Tour Golf: Portland Classic, third round, Portland, Ore., GOLF, 5:30 p.m.
European Tour Golf: Omega European Masters, final round, Valais, Switzerland, GOLF, 5 a.m. (Sunday)
Horse racing
Saratoga Live: From Saratoga Springs, N.Y., FS2, 1:30 p.m.
MLB Baseball
Oakland at NY Yankees OR Cincinnati at St. Louis, MLB, noon.
NY Mets at Philadelphia, FS1, 3 p.m.
Cleveland at Tampa Bay OR Minnesota at Detroit (games joined in progress), MLB, 6 p.m.
Boston at LA Angels OR San Diego at San Francisco, MLB, 8 p.m.
Rowing
FISA World Championships: Day 7, finals, Ottensheim, Austria (taped), NBCSN, 11 p.m.
Soccer (Men's)
Premier League: Manchester United at Southampton, NBCSN, 6:25 a.m.
Bundesliga: Mainz 05 at Bayern Munich, FS1, 8:30 a.m.
Bundesliga: Hertha Berlin at Schalke, FS2, 8:30 a.m.
Premier League: Sheffield United at Chelsea, NBCSN, 8:55 a.m.
Bundesliga: Borussia Dortmund at Union Berlin, FS2, 11:20 a.m.
Premier League: Liverpool at Burnley, NBC, 11:30 a.m.
Tennis
U.S. Open: Third Round, Flushing, N.Y., ESPN2, 10 a.m.
U.S. Open: Third Round, Flushing, N.Y., ESPN2, 2 p.m.
U.S. Open: Third Round, Flushing, N.Y., ESPN2, 6 p.m.
WNBA Basketball
Washington at Dallas, NBA, 7 p.m.
Los Angeles at Las Vegas, NBA, 9:30 p.m.
On radio
College football
Toledo at Kentucky, WBKR-FM 92.5, WOMI-AM 1490, 11 a.m.
