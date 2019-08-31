Local sports

Boys' high school golf

Daviess County at Calvert City Country Club, 1 p.m.

Boys' high school soccer

Daviess County at Purple Classic, Bowling Green

Greenwood at Owensboro, 10:30 a.m.

Apollo vs. Calloway County at Bowling Green, 11 a.m.

Apollo vs. Lexington Christian at Bowling Green, 5 p.m.

College football

Toledo at Kentucky, 11 a.m.

Girls' high school golf

Apollo/Muhlenberg County in Marshall County Invitational, Calvert City Country Club, 8 a.m.

Girls' high school soccer

Paducah Tilghman at Apollo, 9 a.m.

High school cross country

Daviess County at Mike Rose Soccer Complex, Memphis

Hancock County/Muhlenberg County/Owensboro at Central Kentucky Run for Gold, Elizabethtown

Whitesville Trinity in Trigg County Invitational at Trigg County Recreational Complex

High school volleyball

Daviess County at West Creek, Clarksville, Tenn.

Muhlenberg County/Owensboro Catholic in Best of the West at Owensboro

Hancock County at Springs Valley Tournament

On television

Auto racing

Formula One: The Belgian Grand Prix, practice session 3, Stavelot, Belgium, ESPN2, 4:55 a.m.

Formula One: The Belgian Grand Prix, qualifying, Stavelot, Belgium, ESPNEWS, 7:55 a.m.

NASCAR Xfinity Series: qualifying, Darlington, S.C., NBCSN, 11:30 a.m.

NASCAR Monster Energy Cup Series: qualifying, Darlington, S.C., NBCSN, 1 p.m.

NASCAR Xfinity Series: The Sport Clips Haircuts VFW 200, Darlington, S.C., NBC, 3 p.m.

IndyCar Racing: Portland Qualifying, Portland, Ore., NBCSN, 5 p.m.

Boxing

PBC Fight Night: Lara vs. Alvarez, Minneapolis, Minn., FOX, 7 p.m.

College football

Mississippi at Memphis, ABC, 11 a.m.

Akron at Illinois, BTN, 11 a.m.

Indiana at Ball State, CBSSN, 11 a.m.

South Alabama at Nebraska, ESPN, 11 a.m.

Boise State at Florida State, ESPNEWS, 11 a.m.

Mississippi State vs. Louisiana (Lafayette), New Orleans, ESPNU, 11 a.m.

Florida Atlantic at Ohio State, FOX, 11 a.m.

Northern Iowa at Iowa State, FS1, 11 a.m.

Toledo at Kentucky, SEC, 11 a.m.

Duke vs. Alabama, Atlanta, ABC, 2:30 p.m.

Idaho at Penn State, BTN, 2:30 p.m.

Holy Cross at Navy, CBSSN, 2:30 p.m.

South Carolina vs. North Carolina, Charlotte, N.C., ESPN, 2:30 p.m.

Georgia State at Tennessee, 2:30 p.m.

Northwestern at Stanford, FOX, 3 p.m.

Portland State at Arkansas, SEC, 3 p.m.

Oregon vs. Auburn, Arlington, Texas, ABC, 6:30 p.m.

Missouri at Wyoming, CBSSN, 6:30 p.m.

Middle Tennessee at Michigan, BTN, 6:30 p.m.

Georgia at Vanderbilt, ESPN, 6:30 p.m.

Miami (Ohio) at Iowa, FS1, 6:30 p.m.

Georgia Southern at LSU, SEC, 6:30 p.m.

Fresno State at Southern California, ESPN, 9:30 p.m.

Golf

European Tour Golf: Omega European Masters, third round, Valais, Switzerland, GOLF, 5:30 a.m.

Korn Ferry Tour Golf: Korn Ferry Tour Championship, second round, Newburgh, Indiana, GOLF, noon.

PGA Tour Champions Golf: Shaw Charity Classic, second round, Calgary, Alberta, GOLF, 3 p.m.

LPGA Tour Golf: Portland Classic, third round, Portland, Ore., GOLF, 5:30 p.m.

European Tour Golf: Omega European Masters, final round, Valais, Switzerland, GOLF, 5 a.m. (Sunday)

Horse racing

Saratoga Live: From Saratoga Springs, N.Y., FS2, 1:30 p.m.

MLB Baseball

Oakland at NY Yankees OR Cincinnati at St. Louis, MLB, noon.

NY Mets at Philadelphia, FS1, 3 p.m.

Cleveland at Tampa Bay OR Minnesota at Detroit (games joined in progress), MLB, 6 p.m.

Boston at LA Angels OR San Diego at San Francisco, MLB, 8 p.m.

Rowing

FISA World Championships: Day 7, finals, Ottensheim, Austria (taped), NBCSN, 11 p.m.

Soccer (Men's)

Premier League: Manchester United at Southampton, NBCSN, 6:25 a.m.

Bundesliga: Mainz 05 at Bayern Munich, FS1, 8:30 a.m.

Bundesliga: Hertha Berlin at Schalke, FS2, 8:30 a.m.

Premier League: Sheffield United at Chelsea, NBCSN, 8:55 a.m.

Bundesliga: Borussia Dortmund at Union Berlin, FS2, 11:20 a.m.

Premier League: Liverpool at Burnley, NBC, 11:30 a.m.

Tennis

U.S. Open: Third Round, Flushing, N.Y., ESPN2, 10 a.m.

U.S. Open: Third Round, Flushing, N.Y., ESPN2, 2 p.m.

U.S. Open: Third Round, Flushing, N.Y., ESPN2, 6 p.m.

WNBA Basketball

Washington at Dallas, NBA, 7 p.m.

Los Angeles at Las Vegas, NBA, 9:30 p.m.

On radio

College football

Toledo at Kentucky, WBKR-FM 92.5, WOMI-AM 1490, 11 a.m.

