On television

Auto racing

Formula One: The Singapore Grand Prix, Singapore, ESPN2, 7:05 a.m.

IndyCar Racing: The Firestone Grand Prix of Monterey, Monterey, Calif., NBC, 2 p.m.

College soccer (Women's)

Wisconsin at Rutgers, BTN, 11 a.m.

Alabama at Arkansas, SEC, 2 p.m.

Tennessee at Vanderbilt, ESPNU, 4 p.m.

College volleyball (Women's)

Notre Dame at Michigan, ESPNU, 2 p.m.

Golf

European Tour Golf: The BMW PGA Championship, final round, Surrey, England, Golf, 6:30 a.m.

PGA Tour Golf: The Sanderson Farms Championship, final round, Jackson, Miss., Golf, 2 p.m.

PGA Tour Champions Golf: The Sanford International, final round, Sioux Falls, S.D. (taped), Golf, 5 p.m.

Horse racing

Belmont Park Live: From Elmont, N.Y., FS2, 11:30 a.m.

Major League Baseball

St. Louis at Chicago Cubs, TBS, 1 p.m.

Philadelphia at Cleveland, ESPN, 5:30 p.m.

NFL

Atlanta at Indianapolis, CBS, noon

Denver at Green Bay, FOx, noon

New Orleans at Seattle, CBS, 3:25 p.m.

LA Rams at Cleveland, NBC, 7:20 p.m.

Rodeo

PRCA Tour Finale, CBSSN, 7:30 p.m.

Rugby

World Cup 2019: England vs. Tonga, Pool C, Sapporo, Japan, NBC, 5 a.m.

World Cup 2019: Ireland vs. Scotland, Pool A, Yokohama, Japan, NBC, 11:30 a.m.

Soccer (Men's)

Premier League: Manchester United at West Ham, NBCSN, 7:55 a.m.

Bundesliga: Fortuna Düsseldorf at Borussia Mönchengladbach, FS1, 8:30 a.m.

Premier League: Liverpool at Chelsea, NBCSN, 10:25 a.m.

Serie A: Fiorentina at Atalanta, ESPNEWS, 10:55 a.m.

Bundesliga: Borussia Dortmund at Eintracht Frankfurt, FS1, 11 a.m.

MLS: Minnesota at Portland, ESPN, 2:55 p.m.

Tennis

The Laver Cup: Team World vs. Team Europe, Day 3, Geneva, Tennis, 5 a.m.

ATP/WTA: The Zhuhai and Chengdu Opens, Early Rounds & The Wuhan and Tashkent Opens, Early Rounds, Tennis, 10 p.m.

WNBA

Playoffs: Washington at Las Vegas, Semifinals, Game 3, ESPN2, 4 p.m.

Playoff: Connecticut at Los Angeles, Semifinals, Game 3, ESPN2, 6 p.m.

Wrestling

UWW World Wrestling Champs - Day 9 (Same-Day Tape), NBCSN, 6:30 p.m.

