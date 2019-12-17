Local sports
Boys' high school basketball
Daviess County at Hancock County, 7 p.m.
Dawson Springs at McLean County, 7:15 p.m.
Christian County at Owensboro, 7:30 p.m.
Apollo at Logan County, 7:30 p.m.
Whitesville Trinity at Breckinridge County, 7:30 p.m.
Muhlenberg County at Ohio County, 7:45 p.m.
Girls' high school basketball
Christian County at Owensboro, 6 p.m.
Muhlenberg County at Ohio County, 6 p.m.
Whitesville Trinity at Breckinridge County, 6 p.m.
McLean County at Webster County, 6 p.m.
Apollo at South Warren, 7:30 p.m.
High school bowling
Warren East at Daviess County (Bowlodrome), 5 p.m.
Warren Central at Owensboro (Diamond Lanes Midtown), 5:15 p.m.
Men's college basketball
Kentucky Wesleyan at Western Kentucky (exhibition), 7 p.m.
Oakland City at Brescia, 7 p.m.
On television
College basketball (Men's)
Maryland (Baltimore County) at Georgetown, FS1, 5:30 p.m.
Southeast Missouri at Ohio State, BTN, 6 p.m.
The Basketball Hall of Fame Invitational: Florida vs. Providence, New York, ESPN2, 6 p.m.
North Florida at Florida State, ACC Network, 7:30 p.m.
Oklahoma at Creighton, FS1, 7:30 p.m.
Purdue at Ohio, ESPN2, 8 p.m.
San Francisco at Stanford, Pac-12 Network, 8 p.m.
The Basketball Hall of Fame Invitational: Miami vs. Temple, New York, ESPNU, 8:30 p.m.
Seattle at Washington, Pac-12 Network, 10 p.m.
College basketball (Women's)
Miami (Ohio) at Pittsburgh, ACC Network, 5:30 p.m.
Mercer at Florida, SEC Network, 6 p.m.
Hockey (Women's)
2019-20 Rivalry Series: USA Hockey Women's National Team vs. Hockey Canada, NHL, 5 p.m.
NBA
LA Lakers at Indiana, NBATV, 6 p.m.
Phoenix at LA Clippers, NBATV, 9:30 p.m.
NHL
Buffalo at Toronto, NBCSN, 6 p.m.
Soccer (Men's)
FIFA Club World Cup: Al-Sadd Sports Club vs. Espérance Sportive de Tunis, Fifth Place Match, Doha, Qatar. FS2. 8:20 a.m.
FIFA Club World Cup: Flamengo vs. Al Hilal FC, Semifinal, Doha, Qatar, FS1, 11:20 a.m.
Bundesliga: RB Leipzig at Borussia Dortmund, FS2, 1:20 p.m.
On radio
College athletics
Kentucky Sports Radio, WLME-FM 102.7, 9 a.m.
Men's college basketball
Kentucky Wesleyan at Western Kentucky (exh.), WBIO-FM 94.7; Hilltopper IMG Network, 7 p.m.
