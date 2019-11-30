Local sports
College football
Louisville at Kentucky, 11 a.m.
Middle Tennessee at Western Kentucky, 1 p.m.
Men's college basketball
Auburn Montgomery at Kentucky Wesleyan, 2:15 p.m.
Brescia vs. Coastal Georgia in Kingsport, Tenn., 3:15 p.m.
Women's college basketball
Brescia at Wilberforce, noon
Missouri Baptist at Kentucky Wesleyan, 4:30 p.m.
On television
Auto racing
Formula One: Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, practice session 3, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, ESPN2, 3:55 a.m.
Formula One: Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, qualifying, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, ESPN2, 6:55 a.m.
Beach soccer (Men's)
FIFA World Cup: Italy vs. Russia, Semifinal, Luque, Paraguay, FS2, 6:30 p.m.
FIFA World Cup: Japan vs. Portugal, Semifinal, Luque, Paraguay, FS2, 8 p.m.
College basketball (Men's)
Wagner at St. John's, FS2, 11 a.m.
North Carolina (Greensboro) at Georgetown, FS2, 1 p.m.
Boston College at Richmond, NBCSN, 1:30 p.m.
Emerald Coast Classic: Teams TBD, Championship, Niceville, Fla., CBSSN, 6 p.m.
College football
Georgia at Georgia Tech, ABC, 11 a.m.
Florida International at Marshall, CBSSN, 11 a.m.
Clemson at South Carolina, ESPN, 11 a.m.
Indiana at Purdue, ESPN2, 11 a.m.
Tulsa at East Carolina, ESPNU, 11 a.m.
Ohio State at Michigan, FOX, 11 a.m.
Northwestern at Illinois, FS1, 11 a.m.
Louisville at Kentucky, SEC, 11 a.m.
Wisconsin at Minnesota, ABC, 2:30 p.m.
Rutgers at Penn State, BTN, 2:30 p.m.
Alabama at Auburn, CBS, 2:30 p.m.
Connecticut at Temple, CBSSN, 2:30 p.m.
Baylor at Kansas, ESPN, 2:30 p.m.
Miami at Duke, ESPN2, 2:30 p.m.
Maryland at Michigan State, FS1, 2:30 p.m.
Southern Mississippi at Florida Atlantic, NFL, 2:30 p.m.
Tulane at Southern Methodist, ESPNU, 3 p.m.
Notre Dame at Stanford, FOX, 3 p.m.
Vanderbilt at Tennessee, SEC, 3 p.m.
Southern vs. Grambling State, New Orleans, NBCSN, 4 p.m.
Texas A&M at Louisiana State, ESPN, 6 p.m.
Navy at Houston, ESPN2, 6 p.m.
Iowa at Kansas State, FS1, 6 p.m.
Colorado at Utah, ABC, 6:30 p.m.
Louisiana (Monroe) at Louisiana (Lafayette), ESPNU, 6:30 p.m.
Florida State at Florida, SEC, 6:30 p.m.
Oklahoma at Oklahoma State, FOX, 7 p.m.
Brigham Young at San Diego State, CBSSN, 8 p.m.
Arizona at Arizona State, ESPN, 9 p.m.
Fresno State at San Jose State, ESPN2, 9:30 p.m.
California at UCLA, FS1, 9:30 p.m.
Army at Hawaii, CBSSN, 11:30 p.m.
College volleyball (Women's)
Wisconsin at Penn State, BTN, noon
Big East Tournament: Teams TBD, Championship, Milwaukee, Wisconsin, FS2, 3:30 p.m.
Minnesota at Penn State, BTN, 7 p.m.
Cross-country skiing
1FIS: World Cup, Women's 10km, Ruka, Finland (taped), NBCSN, 9 p.m.
Golf
EPGA Tour: The Alfred Dunhill Championship, third round, Fife, Scotland, Golf, 3:30 a.m.
Luge
FIL: World Cup, Women's Singles, Lake Placid, N.Y., NBC, 1:30 p.m.
NBA
Indiana at Philadelphia, NBA, 6 p.m.
Skiing
FIS World Cup: The Killington Cup, Women's Giant Slalom, Killington, Vt., NBCSN, 11:30 a.m.
FIS World Cup: The Killington Cup, Women's Giant Slalom, Killington, Vt., NBC, 2:30 p.m.
FIS: World Cup, Downhill, Lake Louise, Alberta, NBCSN, 8 p.m.
Soccer (Men's)
Premier League: Manchester City at Newcastle United, NBCSN, 6:25 a.m.
Bundesliga: Borussia Dortmund at Hertha Berlin, FS2, 8:20 a.m.
Premier League: Bournemouth at Tottenham, NBCSN, 8:55 a.m.
Premier League: Watford at Southampton, NBC, 11:30 a.m.
On radio
College football
Louisville at Kentucky, WOMI-AM 1490; WKTG-FM 93.9, 11 a.m.
Middle Tennessee at Western Kentucky, IMG Hilltopper Network, 1 p.m.
Men's college basketball
Auburn Montgomery at Kentucky Wesleyan, WBIO-FM 94.7, 2:15 p.m.
