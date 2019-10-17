Local sports
Boys' high school soccer
3rd Region Tournament at Owensboro Catholic High School:
• Championship game: Owensboro vs. Daviess County-Muhlenberg County winner, 7 p.m.
Girls' high school soccer
3rd Region Tournament at Deer Park:
• Championship game: Ohio County vs. Daviess County, 6 p.m.
High school volleyball
Hopkinsville at Apollo, 7 p.m.
Whitesville Trinity at Union County, 7 p.m.
Grayson County at Daviess County, 7:30 p.m.
Owensboro at Muhlenberg County, 7:30 p.m.
On television
College football
Louisiana Lafayette at Arkansas State, ESPNU, 6:30 p.m.
UCLA at Stanford, ESPN, 8 p.m.
College soccer (Women's)
Nebraska at Minnesota, ESPNU, 4 p.m.
Indiana at Maryland, BTN, 5 p.m.
Alabama at Mississippi, SEC, 6 p.m.
Purdue at Rutgers, BTN, 7 p.m.
Golf
EPGA Tour: Open de France, first round, Paris, Golf, 5 a.m.
EPGA Tour: Open de France, first round, Paris, Golf, 8:30 a.m.
PGA Tour: The CJ Cup at Nine Bridges, second round, Jeju Island, South Korea, Golf, 9 p.m.
LPGA Tour: The Buick LPGA Shanghai, second round, Shanghai, Golf, 1 a.m. (Friday)
Horse racing
Belmont Live: From Elmont, N.Y., FS2, noon
Mixed martial arts
PFL Playoffs: Featherweight and Lightweight, Las Vegas, ESPN2, 7 p.m.
Major League Baseball
A.L. Championship Series: Houston at NY Yankees, Game 4, FS1, 7 p.m.
NBA
Preseason: Atlanta at Chicago, NBA, 7 p.m.
Preseason: Dallas at LA Clippers, NBA, 9:30 p.m.
NFL
Kansas City at Denver, FOX/NFL, 7:20 p.m.
NHL
NY Rangers at New Jersey, NBCSN, 6 p.m.
Tennis
ATP/WTA: The Stockholm, European, Luxembourg Open, & The Kremlin Cup, Early Rounds, Tennis, 3 a.m.; 6:30 a.m.
On radio
College athletics
Kentucky Sports Radio, WLME-FM 102.7, 9 a.m.
