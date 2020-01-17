Local sports
Boys’ high school basketball
Daviess County at Ohio County, 7 p.m.
Whitesville Trinity at Edmonson County, 7 p.m.
Muhlenberg County at Owensboro, 7:30 p.m.
Owensboro Catholic at Apollo, 7:30 p.m.
Girls’ high school basketball
Owensboro Catholic at Apollo, 5:30 p.m.
Whitesville Trinity at Edmonson County, 5:30 p.m.
Daviess County at McLean County, 7 p.m.
South Warren at Muhlenberg County, 7:30 p.m.
High school archery
Apollo at Henderson County Colonel Classic
On television
Auto racing
Dakar Rally 2020: Stage 12, Haradh to Qiddiya, Saudi Arabia (taped), NBCSN, 5 p.m.
Biathlon
IBU World Cup: Women’s 4x6km Relay, Ruhpolding, Germany (taped), NBCSN, 10 p.m.
Boxing
ShoBox: The New Generation, Sloan, Iowa, Showtime, 9 p.m.
College basketball (Men’s)
Dayton at St. Louis, ESPN2, 6 p.m.
Furman at Wofford, ESPNU, 6 p.m.
Wisconsin at Michigan State, FS1, 6 p.m.
Michigan at Iowa, FS1, 8 p.m.
College basketball (Women’s)
Marquette at Butlerm FS2, 5:30 p.m.
Utah at Colorado, PAC 12, 7:30 p.m.
UCLA at Southern California, PAC 12, 9:30 p.m.
College gymnastics (Women’s)
Florida at Missouri, SEC, 6 p.m.
Auburn at LSU, SEC, 7:30 p.m.
Oklahoma at Alabama, ESPN2, 8 p.m.
College hockey (Men’s)
Notre Dame at Ohio State, BTN, 5 p.m.
North Dakota at Miami (Ohio), CBS Sports Network, 5:30 p.m.
Michigan State at Wisconsin, ESPNU, 8 p.m.
College wrestling
Ohio State at Wisconsin, BTN, 8 p.m.
Curling (Women’s)
U.S. Grand Prix: U.S. vs. Scotland, Raleigh, N.C. (taped), NBCSN, 8 p.m.
Golf
EPGA Tour: The Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship, Second Round, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, Golf, 2 a.m.
LPGA Tour: The Diamond Resorts Tournament of Champions, Second Round, Orlando, Fla., Golf, 11 a.m.
Latin America Amateur Championship: Second Round, Mayakoba, Mexico, ESPN2, 2 p.m.
PGA Tour: The American Express, Second Round, Palm Springs, Calif., Golf, 2 p.m.
PGA Tour: The Mitsubishi Electric Championship, Second Round, Ka’upulehu-Kona, Hawaii, Golf, 6 p.m.
Asian Tour: The Singapore Open, Third Round, Singapore, Golf, 12:30 a.m. (Saturday)
EPGA Tour: The Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship, Third Round, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, Golf, 2:30 a.m. (Saturday)
High school basketball (Boys)
Tournament of Champions: Teams TBD, Semifinal, Springfield, Mo., CBS Sports Network, 8 p.m.
NBA
Chicago at Philadelphia, ESPN, 6 p.m.
Portland at Dallas, ESPN. 8:30 p.m.
NHL
Pittsburgh at Detroit, NHL, 6:30 p.m.
Snowboarding
FIS World Cup: Slopestyle Competition, Laax, Switzerland (taped), NBCSN, 7 p.m.
Soccer (Men’s)
Bundesliga: Borussia Mönchengladbach at Schalke, FS2, 1:20 p.m.
Swimming
TYR: Pro Swim Series, Knoxville, Tenn., NBCSN, 5:30 p.m.
Tennis
ATP/WTA: Adelaide-ATP/WTA Semifinals, Hobart-WTA, Tennis, 2 a.m.; 5 a.m.
ATP/WTA: Auckland-ATP & Hobart-WTA Finals, Tennis, 7:30 p.m.
WTA: Adelaide-WTA Final, Tennis, midnight.
ATP: Adelaide International, Singles Final, Tennis, 1:30 a.m. (Saturday)
On radio
College athletics
Kentucky Sports Radio, WLME-FM 102.7, 9 a.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.