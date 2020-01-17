Local sports

Boys’ high school basketball

Daviess County at Ohio County, 7 p.m.

Whitesville Trinity at Edmonson County, 7 p.m.

Muhlenberg County at Owensboro, 7:30 p.m.

Owensboro Catholic at Apollo, 7:30 p.m.

Girls’ high school basketball

Owensboro Catholic at Apollo, 5:30 p.m.

Whitesville Trinity at Edmonson County, 5:30 p.m.

Daviess County at McLean County, 7 p.m.

South Warren at Muhlenberg County, 7:30 p.m.

High school archery

Apollo at Henderson County Colonel Classic

On television

Auto racing

Dakar Rally 2020: Stage 12, Haradh to Qiddiya, Saudi Arabia (taped), NBCSN, 5 p.m.

Biathlon

IBU World Cup: Women’s 4x6km Relay, Ruhpolding, Germany (taped), NBCSN, 10 p.m.

Boxing

ShoBox: The New Generation, Sloan, Iowa, Showtime, 9 p.m.

College basketball (Men’s)

Dayton at St. Louis, ESPN2, 6 p.m.

Furman at Wofford, ESPNU, 6 p.m.

Wisconsin at Michigan State, FS1, 6 p.m.

Michigan at Iowa, FS1, 8 p.m.

College basketball (Women’s)

Marquette at Butlerm FS2, 5:30 p.m.

Utah at Colorado, PAC 12, 7:30 p.m.

UCLA at Southern California, PAC 12, 9:30 p.m.

College gymnastics (Women’s)

Florida at Missouri, SEC, 6 p.m.

Auburn at LSU, SEC, 7:30 p.m.

Oklahoma at Alabama, ESPN2, 8 p.m.

College hockey (Men’s)

Notre Dame at Ohio State, BTN, 5 p.m.

North Dakota at Miami (Ohio), CBS Sports Network, 5:30 p.m.

Michigan State at Wisconsin, ESPNU, 8 p.m.

College wrestling

Ohio State at Wisconsin, BTN, 8 p.m.

Curling (Women’s)

U.S. Grand Prix: U.S. vs. Scotland, Raleigh, N.C. (taped), NBCSN, 8 p.m.

Golf

EPGA Tour: The Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship, Second Round, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, Golf, 2 a.m.

LPGA Tour: The Diamond Resorts Tournament of Champions, Second Round, Orlando, Fla., Golf, 11 a.m.

Latin America Amateur Championship: Second Round, Mayakoba, Mexico, ESPN2, 2 p.m.

PGA Tour: The American Express, Second Round, Palm Springs, Calif., Golf, 2 p.m.

PGA Tour: The Mitsubishi Electric Championship, Second Round, Ka’upulehu-Kona, Hawaii, Golf, 6 p.m.

Asian Tour: The Singapore Open, Third Round, Singapore, Golf, 12:30 a.m. (Saturday)

EPGA Tour: The Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship, Third Round, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, Golf, 2:30 a.m. (Saturday)

High school basketball (Boys)

Tournament of Champions: Teams TBD, Semifinal, Springfield, Mo., CBS Sports Network, 8 p.m.

NBA

Chicago at Philadelphia, ESPN, 6 p.m.

Portland at Dallas, ESPN. 8:30 p.m.

NHL

Pittsburgh at Detroit, NHL, 6:30 p.m.

Snowboarding

FIS World Cup: Slopestyle Competition, Laax, Switzerland (taped), NBCSN, 7 p.m.

Soccer (Men’s)

Bundesliga: Borussia Mönchengladbach at Schalke, FS2, 1:20 p.m.

Swimming

TYR: Pro Swim Series, Knoxville, Tenn., NBCSN, 5:30 p.m.

Tennis

ATP/WTA: Adelaide-ATP/WTA Semifinals, Hobart-WTA, Tennis, 2 a.m.; 5 a.m.

ATP/WTA: Auckland-ATP & Hobart-WTA Finals, Tennis, 7:30 p.m.

WTA: Adelaide-WTA Final, Tennis, midnight.

ATP: Adelaide International, Singles Final, Tennis, 1:30 a.m. (Saturday)

On radio

College athletics

Kentucky Sports Radio, WLME-FM 102.7, 9 a.m.

