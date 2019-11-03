On television
Auto racing
Formula One: The United States Grand Prix, Travis County, Texas, ABC, 12:30 p.m.
NASCAR Monster Energy Cup: The AAA Texas 500, Fort Worth, Texas, NBCSN, 2 p.m.
NHRA Drag Racing: The Nevada Nationals, Las Vegas, FS1, 3 p.m.
College field hockey (Women's)
Iowa at Michigan, BTN, 10 a.m.
College soccer (Men's)
Michigan at Maryland, ESPNU, 2 p.m.
College soccer (Women's)
Big Ten Tournament: Purdue vs. Wisconsin, Quarterfinals, Piscataway, N.J., BTN, noon
SEC Tournament: Teams TBD, First Round, Orange Beach, Ala., SEC, 1 p.m.
SEC Tournament: Teams TBD, First Round, Orange Beach, Ala., SEC, 3:30 p.m.
College volleyball (Women's)
Minnesota at Purdue, ESPN2, noon
West Virginia at Texas, ESPNU, noon
Iowa State at Baylor, ESPNU, 4 p.m.
Figure skating
ISU Grand Prix: Internationaux de France, Grenoble, France (taped), NBC, 3 p.m.
Golf
PGA Tour: The Bermuda Championship, final round, Southampton, Bermuda, Golf, 11:30 a.m.
PGA Tour Champions: The Invesco QQQ Championship, final round, Lake Sherwood, Calif., Golf, 2:30 p.m.
LPGA Tour: The Swinging Skirts Taiwan Championship, final round, Yangmei, Taiwan, Golf, 7 p.m.
Marathon
New York City Marathon: From New York, ESPN2, 8 a.m.
New York City Marathon: From New York (taped), ABC, 3 p.m.
Major League Baseball
The Gold Glove Awards, ESPN2, 6 p.m.
NFL
Houston vs. Jacksonville, London, NFL, 8:30 a.m.
Indianapolis at Pittsburgh, CBS, noon
Minnesota at Kansas City, FOX, noon
Green Bay at LA Chargers, CBS, 3:25 p.m.
New England at Baltimore, NBC, 7:20 p.m.
Rugby
Premiership: Worcester vs. Exeter (taped), NBCSN, 11 p.m.
Soccer (Men's)
Premier League: Leicester City at Crystal Palace, NBCSN, 7:55 a.m.
Bundesliga: Cologne at Fortuna Düsseldorf, FS1, 8:30 a.m.
Premier League: Tottenham at Everton, NBCSN, 10:25 a.m.
Bundesliga: Schalke at Augsburg, FS2, 10:50 a.m.
FIFA U-17 World Cup: Cameroon vs. Spain, Group E, Brasília, Brazil, FS2, 1:50 p.m.
FIFA U-17 World Cup: Mexico vs. Solomon Islands, Group F, Goiânia, Brazil, FS2, 4:50 p.m.
Tennis
WTA: The WTA Finals, Doubles Final, Shenzhen, China, Tennis, 3:30 a.m.
ATP/WTA: The Rolex Masters, Doubles Finals, & The WTA Finals, Singles Finals, Tennis, 5:30 a.m.
ATP: The Rolex Masters, Singles Finals, Paris, Tennis, 8 a.m.
USTA: Men's Pro Circuit Charlottesville, Singles Final, Charlottesville, Va., Tennis, 10 a.m.
USTA: Women's Pro Circuit Tyler, Singles Final, Tyler, Texas, Tennis, noon
