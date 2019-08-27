Local sports
Boys' high school golf
Hancock County vs. Apollo, Ben Hawes, 4 p.m.
Boys' high school soccer
Ohio County at Muhlenberg County, 5:30 p.m.
Owensboro at Henderson County, 7 p.m.
Girls' high school golf
Apollo/Hancock County/Owensboro/Owensboro Catholic at Ben Hawes, 4 p.m.
Girls' high school soccer
Hopkins County Central at McLean County, 6 p.m.
Daviess County at Apollo, 7 p.m.
Owensboro at Owensboro Catholic, 7 p.m.
High school volleyball
Edmonson County at Whitesville Trinity, 7 p.m.
Evansville North at Daviess County, 7:30 p.m.
Ohio County at Owensboro, 7:30 p.m.
Bowling Green at Apollo, 7:30 p.m.
On television
Major League Baseball
Chicago Cubs at NY Mets OR Pittsburgh at Philadelphia, MLB, 6 p.m.
Texas at LA Angels, FS1, 9 p.m.
Soccer (Men's)
UEFA Champions League: Young Boys at Crvena Zvezda, Second Leg of the Playoff Round, TNT, 2 p.m.
Tennis
U.S. Open: First Round, Flushing, N.Y., ESPN, 11 a.m.
U.S. Open: First Round, Flushing, N.Y., ESPN, 6 p.m.
WNBA
Los Angeles at Washington, ESPN2, 6 p.m.
On radio
College athletics
Kentucky Sports Radio, WLME-FM 102.7, 9 a.m.
