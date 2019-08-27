Local sports

Boys' high school golf

Hancock County vs. Apollo, Ben Hawes, 4 p.m.

Boys' high school soccer

Ohio County at Muhlenberg County, 5:30 p.m.

Owensboro at Henderson County, 7 p.m.

Girls' high school golf

Apollo/Hancock County/Owensboro/Owensboro Catholic at Ben Hawes, 4 p.m.

Girls' high school soccer

Hopkins County Central at McLean County, 6 p.m.

Daviess County at Apollo, 7 p.m.

Owensboro at Owensboro Catholic, 7 p.m.

High school volleyball

Edmonson County at Whitesville Trinity, 7 p.m.

Evansville North at Daviess County, 7:30 p.m.

Ohio County at Owensboro, 7:30 p.m.

Bowling Green at Apollo, 7:30 p.m.

On television

Major League Baseball

Chicago Cubs at NY Mets OR Pittsburgh at Philadelphia, MLB, 6 p.m.

Texas at LA Angels, FS1, 9 p.m.

Soccer (Men's)

UEFA Champions League: Young Boys at Crvena Zvezda, Second Leg of the Playoff Round, TNT, 2 p.m.

Tennis

U.S. Open: First Round, Flushing, N.Y., ESPN, 11 a.m.

U.S. Open: First Round, Flushing, N.Y., ESPN, 6 p.m.

WNBA

Los Angeles at Washington, ESPN2, 6 p.m.

On radio

College athletics

Kentucky Sports Radio, WLME-FM 102.7, 9 a.m.

