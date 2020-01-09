Local sports
High school wrestling
Owensboro, Todd County Central, Whitesville Trinity at Ohio County
Henderson County at Daviess County, 6:30 p.m.
Men's college basketball
Western Kentucky at Alabama-Birmingham, 7 p.m.
Rio Grande at Brescia, 7:30 p.m.
Ohio Valley at Kentucky Wesleyan, 7:45 p.m.
Women's college basketball
Ohio Valley at Kentucky Wesleyan, 5:30 p.m.
Rio Grande at Brescia, 5:30 p.m.
On television
Auto racing
Dakar Rally 2020: Stage 5, Al-'Ula to Ha'il, Saudi Arabia (taped), NBCSN, 5 p.m.
Biathlon
IBU World Cup: Women's 7.5km Sprint, Oberhof, Germany (taped), NBCSN, 5:30 p.m.
College basketball (Men's)
Drexel at Towson, CBSSN, 5 p.m.
Memphis at Wichita State, ESPN2, 6 p.m.
Louisiana Tech at Texas (San Antonio), ESPNU, 6 p.m.
Purdue at Michigan, FS1, 6 p.m.
Hofstra at Northeastern, CBSSN, 7 p.m.
Arizona at Oregon, ESPN, 8 p.m.
Minnesota at Michigan State, ESPN2, 8 p.m.
Murray State at Jacksonville State, ESPNU, 8 p.m.
Washington at Stanford, FS1, 8 p.m.
Washington State at California, PAC-12 Network, 9:30 p.m.
Brigham Young at St. Mary's, ESPN2, 10 p.m.
Arizona State at Oregon State, ESPNU, 10 p.m.
College basketball (Women's)
Quinnipiac at Rider, ESPNU, 10 a.m.
Austin Peay at Tennessee Tech, ESPNU, 4 p.m.
Duke at Virginia, ACC Network, 5 p.m.
Michigan at Ohio State, BTN, 5 p.m.
Baylor at Connecticut, ESPN, 6 p.m.
Mississippi State at Missouri, SEC Network, 6 p.m.
Louisville at Miami, ACC Network, 7 p.m.
Maryland at Iowa, BTN, 7 p.m.
Louisiana State at Texas A&M, SEC Network, 8 p.m.
Golf
EPGA Tour: The South African Open, First Round, Randburg, South Africa, Golf, 4 a.m.
PGA Tour: The Sony Open, First Round, Honolulu, Golf, 6 p.m.
EPGA Tour: The Hong Kong Open, Second Round, Hong Kong, Golf, 10 p.m.
NBA
Boston at Philadelphia, TNT, 6 p.m.
Houston at Oklahoma City, TNT, 8:30 p.m.
NHL
Nashville at Chicago, NBCSN, 7:30 p.m.
Tennis
ATP/WTA: ATP Cup Day 7 Quarterfinals Evening Session; Auckland-WTA & Brisbane-WTA Early Rounds; Shenzhen-WTA-Quarterfinals, Tennis, 2 a.m.
ATP/WTA: The ATP Cup, Day 7 Quarterfinals, AND The Auckland Open, and The Brisbane International, Early Rounds, The Shenzhen Open, Quarterfinals, Tennis, 5 a.m.
ATP/WTA: ATP Cup Day 8 Quarterfinals; Auckland-WTA & Brisbane-WTA Quarterfinals; Shenzhen-WTA Semifinals, Tennis, 5 p.m.; 2 a.m., 5 a.m. (Friday)
On radio
College athletics
Kentucky Sports Radio, WLME-FM 102.7, 9 a.m.
Men's college basketball
Western Kentucky at Alabama-Birmingham, Hilltopper Sports Network, 7 p.m.
Ohio Valley at Kentucky Wesleyan, WBIO-FM 94.7, 7:45 p.m.
