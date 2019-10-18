Local sports

High school football

Hancock County at Owensboro Catholic, 7 p.m.

Henderson County at Daviess County, 7 p.m.

Apollo at Marshall County, 7 p.m.

Owensboro at Graves County, 7 p.m.

Muhlenberg County at Breckinridge County, 7 p.m.

Ohio County at Grayson County, 7 p.m.

McLean County at Todd County Central, 7 p.m.

On television

Auto racing

NASCAR Xfinity Series: practice, Kansas City, Kan., NBCSN, 2 p.m.

NASCAR Monster Energy Cup Series: practice, Kansas City, Kan., NBCSN, 3 p.m.

NASCAR Xfinity Series: final practice, Kansas City, Kan., NBCSN, 4 p.m.

NHRA Drag Racing: Friday Nitro Dallas, Dallas, FS1, 5 p.m.

NASCAR Monster Energy Cup Series: final practice, Kansas City, Kan., NBCSN, 6 p.m.

Boxing

Top Rank Main Card: Beterbiev vs. Gvozdyk, Philadelphia, ESPN, 9 p.m.

Canadian Football League

Toronto at Montreal, ESPNEWS, 6 p.m.

College football

Marshall at Florida Atlantic, CBSSN, 5:30 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Syracuse, ESPN, 6 p.m.

Ohio State at Northwestern, BTN, 7:30 p.m.

UNLV at Fresno State, CBSSN, 9 p.m.

College soccer (Men's)

Cornell at Yale, ESPNU, 4 p.m.

Indiana at Maryland, FS2, 5:30 p.m.

College volleyball (Women's)

Illinois at Wisconsin, FS2, 8 p.m.

Arkansas at Mississippi, SEC, 8 p.m.

Figure skating

ISU: Grand Prix, Turin, Italy, NBCSN, 11 p.m.

Golf

EPGA Tour: Open de France, second round, Paris, Golf, 5 a.m.

EPGA Tour: Open de France, second round, Paris, Golf, 8:30 a.m.

PGA Tour Champions: The Dominion Energy Charity Classic, first round, Richmond, Va., Golf, noon

PGA Tour: The CJ Cup at Nine Bridges, third round, Jeju Island, South Korea, Golf, 9 p.m.

High school football

Mandarin (Fla.) at Sandalwood (Fla.), ESPNU, 6 p.m.

Horse racing

Belmont Live: From Elmont, N.Y., FS2, 3:30 p.m.

Mixed martial arts

UFC Fight Night Prelims: Undercard bouts, Boston, ESPN2, 5 p.m.

UFC Fight Night Main Card: Reyes vs. Weidman, Boston, ESPN2, 8 p.m.

Major League Baseball

A.L. Championship Series: Houston at NY Yankees, Game 5, FS1, 6 p.m.

Men's college basketball

Kentucky Blue-White game, SEC Network, 6 p.m.

NBA

Preseason: New Orleans at New York, TNT, 7 p.m.

Preseason: LA Lakers at Golden State, NBA, 9:30 p.m.

Rugby

World Cup 2019: England vs. Australia, Quarterfinal, Oita, Japan, NBCSN, 2 a.m. (Saturday)

Soccer (Men's)

Bundesliga: Bayer Leverkusen at Frankfurt, FS2, 1:20 p.m.

Tennis

ATP/WTA: The Stockholm, European, Luxembourg Open, & The Kremlin Cup, Quarterfinals, Tennis, 4 a.m.; 6:30 a.m.

On radio

College athletics

Kentucky Sports Radio, 102.7, WLME-FM, 9 a.m.

High school football

Hancock County at Owensboro Catholic, WBIO-FM 94.7, 7 p.m.

Henderson County at Daviess County, WSON-AM 860; WLME-FM 102.7, 7 p.m.

Owensboro at Graves County, WVJS-FM 92.9, 7 p.m.

Muhlenberg County at Breckinridge County, WKYA-FM 105.5, 7 p.m.

Ohio County at Grayson County, WMXZ-FM 99.9, 7 p.m.

College basketball

Kentucky Blue-White Game, 1490 WOMI-AM, WKTG-FM, 93., 6 p.m.

