Local sports
Boys' high school basketball
Owensboro vs. University Heights at Muhlenberg County, 4 p.m.
Apollo at Whitesville Trinity, 7:30 p.m.
Daviess County at Trigg County, 7:30 p.m.
Jeffersontown at Muhlenberg County, 7:30 p.m.
Girls' high school basketball
University Heights at Whitesville Trinity, 12:30 p.m.
Hancock County at Apollo, 3:30 p.m.
Ohio County at Lyon County, 5:30 p.m.
McLean County vs. Male at Owensboro Catholic, 6 p.m.
Pope John Paul II (Tenn.) at Owensboro Catholic, 7:45 p.m.
Men's college basketball
Tiffin at Kentucky Wesleyan, 2:15 p.m.
Farleigh Dickinson at Kentucky, 3 p.m.
Alice Lloyd at Brescia, 3 p.m.
Arkansas at Western Kentucky, 6:30 p.m.
Women's college basketball
Tiffin at Kentucky Wesleyan, noon
Alice Lloyd at Brescia, 1 p.m.
On television
Boxing
Showtime Championship: Jermall Charlo vs. Denis Hogan (middleweight), Brooklyn, N.Y., SHO, 8 p.m.
College basketball (Men's)
Penn State at Ohio State, BTN, 11 a.m.
Arizona at Baylor, ESPNU, 11 a.m.
Florida at Butler, FOX, 11 a.m.
West Virginia at St. John's, FS1, 11 a.m.
Boston College at Notre Dame, ESPNU, 1 p.m.
Nebraska at Creighton, FS1, 1:30 p.m.
Villanova at St. Joseph's, ESPN2, 2 p.m.
Fairleigh Dickinson at Kentucky, SEC, 3 p.m.
Indiana at Wisconsin, BTN, 3:30 p.m.
Illinois at Maryland, ESPN2, 4 p.m.
Cincinnati at Xavier, FS1, 4 p.m.
Memphis at Alabama (Birmingham), CBSSN, 4:30 p.m.
Colorado at Kansas, ESPN2, 6 p.m.
Arkansas at Western Kentucky, CBSSN, 6:30 p.m.
Missouri at Temple, ESPNU, 6:30 p.m.
Marquette at Kansas State, ESPN2, 8 p.m.
Georgetown at Southern Methodist, ESPNU, 8:30 p.m.
College football
Big 12 Championship: Baylor vs. Oklahoma, Arlington, Texas, ABC, 11 a.m.
Sun Belt Championship: Louisiana at Appalachian State, ESPN, 11 a.m.
MAC Championship: Miami (Ohio) vs. Central Michigan, Detroit, ESPN2, 11 a.m.
Conference USA Championship: Alabama (Birmingham) at Florida Atlantic, CBSSN, 12:30 p.m.
American Athletic Championship: Cincinnati at Memphis, ABC, 2:30 p.m.
SEC Championship: Georgia vs. Louisiana State, Atlanta, CBS, 3 p.m.
Mountain West Championship: Hawaii at Boise State, ESPN, 3 p.m.
Southwestern Athletic Championship: Southern at Alcorn State, ESPNU, 3 p.m.
ACC Championship: Virginia vs. Clemson, Charlotte, N.C., ABC, 6:30 p.m.
Big Ten Championship: Ohio State vs. Wisconsin, Indianapolis, FOX, 7 p.m.
Figure skating
ISU: Grand Prix Final, Men's and Ladies' Free Skates, Turin, Italy (taped), NBCSN, 8 p.m.
Golf
PGA Tour: The Hero World Challenge, Final Round, New Providence, Bahamas, Golf, 9 a.m.
PGA Tour: The Hero World Challenge, Final Round, New Providence, Bahamas, NBC, 11 a.m.
Father/Son Challenge: Day 1, Orlando, Fla., NBC, 2 p.m.
ISPS Handa PGA Tour of Australasia: The Emirates Australian Open, Final Round, Sydney, Golf, 7 p.m.
EPGA Tour: The AfrAsia Bank Mauritius Open, Final Round, Bel-Ombre, Mauritius, Golf, 1:30 a.m. (Sunday)
High school basketball (Boys')
Norm Stewart Classic: Booker T. Washington (Okla.) vs. St. Louis Christian (Mo.), Columbia, Mo., ESPNU, 7 a.m.
Norm Stewart Classic: Tolton Catholic (Mo.) vs. Mehlville (Mo.), Columbia, Mo., ESPNU, 9 a.m.
Horse racing
The Aqueduct Stakes: From New York, FS2, 2 p.m.
Mixed martial arts
UFC Fight Night Prelims: Undercard Bouts, Washington, ESPN, 6 p.m.
UFC Fight Night Main Card: Overeem vs. Rozenstruik (heavyweight), Washington, ESPN, 8 p.m.
NBA
Cleveland at Philadelphia, NBA, 6:30 p.m.
Rodeo
PRCA: National Finals, Las Vegas, CBSSN, 9 p.m.
Rugby
Heineken Cup: Northampton vs. Leinster (taped), NBCSN, 11:30 p.m.
Skiing
FIS: World Cup, Xfinity Birds of Prey, Men's Downhill, Beaver Creek, Colo. (taped), NBCSN, 10 p.m.
Soccer (Men's)
Premier League: Chelsea at Everton, NBCSN, 6:25 a.m.
Bundesliga: Bayern Munich at Borussia Mönchengladbach, FS1, 8:30 a.m.
Bundesliga: Fortuna Düsseldorf at Borussia Dortmund, FS2, 8:30 a.m.
Premier League: Liverpool at AFC Bournemouth, NBCSN, 8:55 a.m.
Bundesliga: Schalke vs. Bayer Leverkusen, FS2, 11:20 a.m.
Premier League: Manchester United at Manchester City, NBCSN, 11:25 a.m.
Swimming
U.S. Open: Day 2 Finals, Atlanta, NBCSN, 6 p.m.
On radio
Men's college basketball
Tiffin at Kentucky Wesleyan, WBIO-FM 94.7, 2:15 p.m.
Farleigh Dickinson at Kentucky, WOMI-AM 1490; WKTG-FM 93.9, 3 p.m.
Arkansas at Western Kentucky, IMG Hilltopper Network, 6:30 p.m.
