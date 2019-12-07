Local sports

Boys' high school basketball

Owensboro vs. University Heights at Muhlenberg County, 4 p.m.

Apollo at Whitesville Trinity, 7:30 p.m.

Daviess County at Trigg County, 7:30 p.m.

Jeffersontown at Muhlenberg County, 7:30 p.m.

Girls' high school basketball

University Heights at Whitesville Trinity, 12:30 p.m.

Hancock County at Apollo, 3:30 p.m.

Ohio County at Lyon County, 5:30 p.m.

McLean County vs. Male at Owensboro Catholic, 6 p.m.

Pope John Paul II (Tenn.) at Owensboro Catholic, 7:45 p.m.

Men's college basketball

Tiffin at Kentucky Wesleyan, 2:15 p.m.

Farleigh Dickinson at Kentucky, 3 p.m.

Alice Lloyd at Brescia, 3 p.m.

Arkansas at Western Kentucky, 6:30 p.m.

Women's college basketball

Tiffin at Kentucky Wesleyan, noon

Alice Lloyd at Brescia, 1 p.m.

On television

Boxing

Showtime Championship: Jermall Charlo vs. Denis Hogan (middleweight), Brooklyn, N.Y., SHO, 8 p.m.

College basketball (Men's)

Penn State at Ohio State, BTN, 11 a.m.

Arizona at Baylor, ESPNU, 11 a.m.

Florida at Butler, FOX, 11 a.m.

West Virginia at St. John's, FS1, 11 a.m.

Boston College at Notre Dame, ESPNU, 1 p.m.

Nebraska at Creighton, FS1, 1:30 p.m.

Villanova at St. Joseph's, ESPN2, 2 p.m.

Fairleigh Dickinson at Kentucky, SEC, 3 p.m.

Indiana at Wisconsin, BTN, 3:30 p.m.

Illinois at Maryland, ESPN2, 4 p.m.

Cincinnati at Xavier, FS1, 4 p.m.

Memphis at Alabama (Birmingham), CBSSN, 4:30 p.m.

Colorado at Kansas, ESPN2, 6 p.m.

Arkansas at Western Kentucky, CBSSN, 6:30 p.m.

Missouri at Temple, ESPNU, 6:30 p.m.

Marquette at Kansas State, ESPN2, 8 p.m.

Georgetown at Southern Methodist, ESPNU, 8:30 p.m.

College football

Big 12 Championship: Baylor vs. Oklahoma, Arlington, Texas, ABC, 11 a.m.

Sun Belt Championship: Louisiana at Appalachian State, ESPN, 11 a.m.

MAC Championship: Miami (Ohio) vs. Central Michigan, Detroit, ESPN2, 11 a.m.

Conference USA Championship: Alabama (Birmingham) at Florida Atlantic, CBSSN, 12:30 p.m.

American Athletic Championship: Cincinnati at Memphis, ABC, 2:30 p.m.

SEC Championship: Georgia vs. Louisiana State, Atlanta, CBS, 3 p.m.

Mountain West Championship: Hawaii at Boise State, ESPN, 3 p.m.

Southwestern Athletic Championship: Southern at Alcorn State, ESPNU, 3 p.m.

ACC Championship: Virginia vs. Clemson, Charlotte, N.C., ABC, 6:30 p.m.

Big Ten Championship: Ohio State vs. Wisconsin, Indianapolis, FOX, 7 p.m.

Figure skating

ISU: Grand Prix Final, Men's and Ladies' Free Skates, Turin, Italy (taped), NBCSN, 8 p.m.

Golf

PGA Tour: The Hero World Challenge, Final Round, New Providence, Bahamas, Golf, 9 a.m.

PGA Tour: The Hero World Challenge, Final Round, New Providence, Bahamas, NBC, 11 a.m.

Father/Son Challenge: Day 1, Orlando, Fla., NBC, 2 p.m.

ISPS Handa PGA Tour of Australasia: The Emirates Australian Open, Final Round, Sydney, Golf, 7 p.m.

EPGA Tour: The AfrAsia Bank Mauritius Open, Final Round, Bel-Ombre, Mauritius, Golf, 1:30 a.m. (Sunday)

High school basketball (Boys')

Norm Stewart Classic: Booker T. Washington (Okla.) vs. St. Louis Christian (Mo.), Columbia, Mo., ESPNU, 7 a.m.

Norm Stewart Classic: Tolton Catholic (Mo.) vs. Mehlville (Mo.), Columbia, Mo., ESPNU, 9 a.m.

Horse racing

The Aqueduct Stakes: From New York, FS2, 2 p.m.

Mixed martial arts

UFC Fight Night Prelims: Undercard Bouts, Washington, ESPN, 6 p.m.

UFC Fight Night Main Card: Overeem vs. Rozenstruik (heavyweight), Washington, ESPN, 8 p.m.

NBA

Cleveland at Philadelphia, NBA, 6:30 p.m.

Rodeo

PRCA: National Finals, Las Vegas, CBSSN, 9 p.m.

Rugby

Heineken Cup: Northampton vs. Leinster (taped), NBCSN, 11:30 p.m.

Skiing

FIS: World Cup, Xfinity Birds of Prey, Men's Downhill, Beaver Creek, Colo. (taped), NBCSN, 10 p.m.

Soccer (Men's)

Premier League: Chelsea at Everton, NBCSN, 6:25 a.m.

Bundesliga: Bayern Munich at Borussia Mönchengladbach, FS1, 8:30 a.m.

Bundesliga: Fortuna Düsseldorf at Borussia Dortmund, FS2, 8:30 a.m.

Premier League: Liverpool at AFC Bournemouth, NBCSN, 8:55 a.m.

Bundesliga: Schalke vs. Bayer Leverkusen, FS2, 11:20 a.m.

Premier League: Manchester United at Manchester City, NBCSN, 11:25 a.m.

Swimming

U.S. Open: Day 2 Finals, Atlanta, NBCSN, 6 p.m.

On radio

Men's college basketball

Tiffin at Kentucky Wesleyan, WBIO-FM 94.7, 2:15 p.m.

Farleigh Dickinson at Kentucky, WOMI-AM 1490; WKTG-FM 93.9, 3 p.m.

Arkansas at Western Kentucky, IMG Hilltopper Network, 6:30 p.m.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.