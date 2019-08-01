Local sports

Boys' high school golf

Owensboro Catholic vs. Bullitt East, TBD

Hancock County vs. Whiteville, Lafayette

On television

Auto racing

NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series: qualifying, Rossburg, Ohio, FS1, 6 p.m.

NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series: The Eldora Dirt Derby, Rossburg, Ohio, FS1, 8 p.m.

Formula One: The Hungarian Grand Prix, practice session 1, Hungary, ESPN2, 3:55 a.m. (Friday)

CFL

Winnipeg at Toronto, ESPN2, 6 p.m.

Golf

LPGA Tour Golf: Women's British Open, first round, England, Golf, 5 a.m.

PGA Tour Golf: Wyndham Championship, first round, Greensboro, N.C., Golf, 1 p.m.

LPGA Tour Golf: Women's British Open, second round, England, Golf, 5 a.m. (Friday)

Horse racing

Saratoga Live: From Saratoga Springs, N.Y., FS2, noon.

Major League Baseball

San Francisco at Philadelphia OR Minnesota at Miami (11 a.m.), MLB, noon.

Milwaukee at Oakland OR NY Mets at Chicago White Sox (3 p.m.) (games joined in progress), MLB, 3 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at St. Louis OR Houston at Cleveland, MLB, 6 p.m.

San Diego at LA Dodgers, MLB, 9 p.m.

Preseason: Denver vs. Atlanta, Hall of Fame Game, Canton, Ohio, NBC, 7 p.m.

Pan American Games

Day 9: From Peru, ESPNU, 9:55 a.m.

Day 9: From Peru, ESPNU, 2 p.m.

Swimming

USA Swimming National Championships: Day 2, Palo Alto, Calif., NBCSN, 7 p.m.

TBT Basketball

Chicago Regional: Carmen's Crew vs. Eberlin Drive, Quarterfinal, Chicago, Ill., ESPN, 6 p.m.

Chicago Regional: Jackson TN vs. Golden Eagles, Quarterfinal, Chicago, Ill., ESPNU, 8 p.m.

WNBA

Phoenix at Connecticut, CBS Sports Nertwork, 6 p.m.

New York at Dallas, NBA, 7 p.m.

Las Vegas at Los Angeles, ESPN2, 9 p.m.

X Games

X Games Minneapolis 2019: moto x, skateboarding, Minneapolis, Minn., ESPN, 8 p.m.

On radio

College athletics

Kentucky Sports Radio, WLME-FM 102.7, 9 a.m.

