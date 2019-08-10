Local sports

Boys' high school golf

Apollo/Muhlenberg County/Owensboro in Hancock County Schoolboy Classic, Windward Heights Country Club, Hawesville, 7:30 a.m.

Daviess County at Harmony Landing Country Club, Goshen, 8 a.m.

Daviess County at University of Kentucky Club, Lexington, 1 p.m.

Muhlenberg County in Paducah Tilghman Invitational, Paxton Park Golf Club

Girls' high school golf

Apollo at Barren County Invitational, noon

On television

Auto racing

NASCAR Monster Energy Cup Series: practice, Brooklyn, Mich., NBCSN, 11:30 a.m.

NASCAR Monster Energy Cup Series: qualifying, Brooklyn, Mich., NBCSN, 4 p.m.

Basketball

USA Men's National Team: Blue Team vs. White Team, Las Vegas., NBA, 9 p.m.

CFL football

Ottawa at Edmonton, ESPN2, 9 p.m.

Golf

LPGA Tour Golf: The Ladies Scottish Open, second round, Scotland, Golf, 9:30 a.m..

PGA Tour Golf: The Northern Trust, second round, Jersey City, N.J., Golf, 1 p.m.

U.S. Women's Amateur: From West Point, Miss., FS1, 3 p.m.

Korn Ferry Tour Golf: The Portland Open, second round, Portland, Ore., Golf, 5 p.m.

Gymnastics

U.S. Championships: Day 2, women's events, Kansas City, Mo., NBCSN, 7 p.m.

Horse racing

Saratoga Live: From Saratoga Springs, Calif., FS2, 3:30 p.m.

Junior NBA basketball

Global Championship: International boys quarterfinal, Orlando, Fla., FS1, noon

Global Championship: U.S. girls quarterfinal, Orlando, Fla., FS1, 1:30 p.m.

Global Championship: U.S. girls quarterfinal, Orlando, Fla., FS1, 6 p.m.

Global Championship: U.S. boys quarterfinal, Orlando, Fla., FS1, 7:30 p.m.

Little League Baseball

Midwest Regional: Minnesota vs. Missouri, semifinal, Westfield, Ind., ESPN, 10 a.m.

New England Regional: Rhode Island vs. Connecticut, semifinal, Bristol, Conn., ESPN, noon

Northwest Regional: Idaho vs. Washington, semifinal, San Bernardino, Calif., ESPN, 2 p.m.

Great Lakes Regional: Michigan vs. Illinois, semifinal, Westfield, Ind., ESPN, 4 p.m.

Mid-Atlantic Regional: New Jersey vs. Washington, DC, semifinal, Bristol, Conn., ESPN, 6 p.m.

West Regional: Northern Calif. vs. Arizona, semifinal, San Bernardino, Calif., ESPN, 8 p.m.

Major League Baseball

Oakland at Chicago White Sox, MLB, 2 p.m.

Cleveland at Minnesota OR Texas at Milwaukee, MLB, 7 p.m.

NFL

Tampa Bay at Pittsburgh, NFL, 6:30 p.m.

Pan American Games

Day 18: From Peru, ESPNU, 9 a.m.

Day 18: From Peru, ESPNU, 2 p.m.

Day 18: From Peru, ESPNU, 6 p.m.

Soccer (Men's)

Premier League: Norwich City at Liverpool, NBCSN, 1:55 p.m.

Liga MX: UNAM at Tijuana, FS1, 9 p.m.

Tennis

Rogers Cup: Men's Quarterfinals, Montreal, ESPN2, 11 a.m.

Rogers Cup: Men's/Women's Quarterfinals, Montreal/Toronto, Tennis, 11:30 a.m.

Rogers Cup: Men's Quarterfinals, Montreal, ESPN2, 5:30 p.m.

Volleyball (Men's)

FIVB: Belgium vs. U.S., Olympic qualifying, Netherlands (taped), NBCSN, 9 p.m.

WNBA

Connecticut at Minnesota, CBSSN, 7 p.m.

Chicago at Las Vegas, CBSSN, 9:30 p.m.

