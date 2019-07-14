Local sports
Ohio Valley League baseball
Muhlenberg County at Owensboro RiverDawgs, 6 p.m.
On television
Auto racing
Formula One: The British Grand Prix, England, ESPN2, 8:05 a.m.
FIA Formula E: Championship, New York City, N.Y., FS1, 2:30 p.m.
IndyCar Racing: The Honda Indy, Toronto, NBCSN, 2:30 p.m.
BIG3 basketball
Week 4: From Brooklyn, N.Y., CBS, 11 a.m.
Killer 3's vs. Trilogy, Brooklyn, N.Y., CBSSN, 1 p.m.
Cycling
Tour de France: Stage 9, 106 miles, Saint-Étienne to Brioude, France, NBCSN, 6:30 a.m.
Golf
European Tour Golf: The Scottish Open, final round, Scotland, Golf, 9 a.m.
European Tour Golf: The Scottish Open, final round, Scotland, NBC, 11:30 a.m.
PGA Tour Golf: The John Deere Classic, final round, Silvis, Ill., Golf, noon
PGA Tour Golf: The John Deere Classic, final round, Silvis, Ill., CBS, 2 p.m.
PGA Tour Champions Golf: Senior Players Championship, final round, Akron, Ohio, Golf, 2 p.m.
American Century Championship Golf: final round, Edgewood Tahoe South, Nev., NBC, 2 p.m.
High school basketball (Boys)
Nike Peach Jam: Teams TBD, EYBL Championship, North Augusta, S.C., ESPNU, 1 p.m.
Horse racing
Saratoga Live: From Saratoga Springs, N.Y., FS2, noon
Major League Baseball
Washington at Philadelphia, TBS, noon
LA Dodgers at Boston, ESPN, 6 p.m.
NBA
Summer League: Teams TBD, semifinal, Las Vegas, Nev., ESPN2, 5 p.m.
Summer League: Teams TBD, semifinal, Las Vegas, Nev., ESPN2, 7 p.m.
Poker
World Series of Poker: Final Table play from the 50th No-Limit Hold'em Main Event, Las Vegas, Nev., ESPN2, 9 p.m.
Soccer (Men's)
MLS: Atlanta United at Seattle, ESPN, 2:55 p.m.
MLS: New York City FC at New York Red Bulls, FS1, 5:30 p.m.
Soccer (Women's)
NWSL: Orlando at Portland FC, ESPNEWS, 2 p.m.
Tennis
Wimbledon: N. Djokovic vs. R. Federer, Gentlemen's Championship, London, ESPN, 8 a.m.
Wimbledon: N. Djokovic vs. R. Federer, Gentlemen's Championship, London (taped), ABC, 2 p.m.
WTT: San Diego at New York, CBSSN, 4 p.m.
WNBA
Los Angeles at Atlanta, NBA, 2 p.m.
Phoenix at Minnesota, NBA, 6 p.m.
