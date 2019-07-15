On television
Cycling
Tour de France: Stage 10, 135 miles, Saint-Flour to Albi, France, NBCSN, 7 a.m.
Major League Baseball
San Francisco at Colorado, MLB, 1 p.m.
LA Dodgers at Philadelphia, ESPN, 6 p.m.
Houston at LA Angels OR San Francisco at Colorado (joined in progress), MLB, 9 p.m.
NBA
Summer League: Teams TBD, the championship, Las Vegas, Nev., ESPN2, 8 p.m.
Poker
World Series of Poker: Final Table Play at the 50th No-Limit Hold'em Main Event, Las Vegas, Nev., ESPN, 9 p.m.
Tennis
WTT: Vegas Rollers vs. Washington Kastles, CBSSN, 6 p.m.
On radio
College athletics
Kentucky Sports Radio, WLME-FM 102.7, 9 a.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.