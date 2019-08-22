Local sports
Boys' high school golf
Muhlenberg County at Ohio County, 4 p.m.
Butler County/Whitesville Trinity vs. Hancock County, Windward Heights Country Club, 4 p.m.
Boys' high school soccer
Muhlenberg County at Todd County Central, 7 p.m.
Owensboro at Daviess County, 7:30 p.m.
Girls' high school golf
Daviess County/Hancock County/Owensboro Catholic at Windward Heights Country Club, Hawesville, 4 p.m.
Grayson County/Madisonville North Hopkins at Muhlenberg County, Central City Country Club, 4 p.m.
Girls' high school soccer
Union County at McLean County, 6 p.m.
Castle at Owensboro Catholic, 7 p.m.
Owensboro at Muhlenberg County, 7 p.m.
High school volleyball
Hancock County at Frederick Fraize, 5:30 p.m.
Daviess County at Ohio County, 7:30 p.m.
McLean County at Webster County, 7:30 p.m.
On television
Aurora Games
Day 3: Women's Basketball, Albany, N.Y., ESPNU, 6:10 p.m.
College soccer (Women's)
NC State at South Carolina, SEC, 6 p.m.
Golf
European Tour Golf: Scandinavian Invitation, first round, Mölndal, Sweden, Golf, 4 a.m.
LPGA Tour Golf: CP Women's Open, first round, Aurora, Ontario, Golf, 8:30 a.m.
PGA Tour Golf: Tour Championship, first round, Atlanta, Golf, noon
Korn Ferry Tour Golf: Albertsons Boise Open, first round, Boise, Idaho, Golf, 5 p.m.
Horse racing
Saratoga Live: Saratoga Springs, N.Y., FS2, noon
Little League Baseball
World Series: Teams TBD, International semifinal, Williamsport, Pa., ESPN, 2 p.m.
World Series: Teams TBD, U.S. semifinal, Williamsport, Pa., ESPN, 6:10 p.m.
Major League Baseball
San Francisco at Chicago Cubs, MLB, 1 p.m.
Cleveland at NY Mets OR Washington at Pittsburgh, MLB, 6 p.m.
NY Yankees at Oakland OR Toronto at LA Dodgers (games joined in progress), MLB, 9:30 p.m.
NFL
Preseason: Jacksonville at Miami, FOX, 7 p.m.
Soccer (Men's)
MLS: Minnesota United at Sporting KC, ESPN, 8:30 p.m.
Tennis
U.S. Open Qualifying: Second Round, Flushing, N.Y., ESPNEWS, 10 a.m.
WTA Tennis: The NYJTL Bronx Open, Quarterfinals, Bronx, N.Y., Tennis, 10 a.m.
ATP Tennis: The Winston-Salem Open, Quarterfinals, Winston-Salem, N.C., Tennis, 2 p.m.
WNBA
Indiana at Los Angeles, CBSSN, 9:30 p.m.
World Cup basketball
Exhibition: U.S. vs. Australia, Melbourne, Australia, NBA, 4:30 a.m.
On radio
College athletics
Kentucky Sports Radio, WLME-FM 102.7, 9 a.m.
