Local sports

Boys' high school golf

Muhlenberg County at Ohio County, 4 p.m.

Butler County/Whitesville Trinity vs. Hancock County, Windward Heights Country Club, 4 p.m.

Boys' high school soccer

Muhlenberg County at Todd County Central, 7 p.m.

Owensboro at Daviess County, 7:30 p.m.

Girls' high school golf

Daviess County/Hancock County/Owensboro Catholic at Windward Heights Country Club, Hawesville, 4 p.m.

Grayson County/Madisonville North Hopkins at Muhlenberg County, Central City Country Club, 4 p.m.

Girls' high school soccer

Union County at McLean County, 6 p.m.

Castle at Owensboro Catholic, 7 p.m.

Owensboro at Muhlenberg County, 7 p.m.

High school volleyball

Hancock County at Frederick Fraize, 5:30 p.m.

Daviess County at Ohio County, 7:30 p.m.

McLean County at Webster County, 7:30 p.m.

On television

Aurora Games

Day 3: Women's Basketball, Albany, N.Y., ESPNU, 6:10 p.m.

College soccer (Women's)

NC State at South Carolina, SEC, 6 p.m.

Golf

European Tour Golf: Scandinavian Invitation, first round, Mölndal, Sweden, Golf, 4 a.m.

LPGA Tour Golf: CP Women's Open, first round, Aurora, Ontario, Golf, 8:30 a.m.

PGA Tour Golf: Tour Championship, first round, Atlanta, Golf, noon

Korn Ferry Tour Golf: Albertsons Boise Open, first round, Boise, Idaho, Golf, 5 p.m.

Horse racing

Saratoga Live: Saratoga Springs, N.Y., FS2, noon

Little League Baseball

World Series: Teams TBD, International semifinal, Williamsport, Pa., ESPN, 2 p.m.

World Series: Teams TBD, U.S. semifinal, Williamsport, Pa., ESPN, 6:10 p.m.

Major League Baseball

San Francisco at Chicago Cubs, MLB, 1 p.m.

Cleveland at NY Mets OR Washington at Pittsburgh, MLB, 6 p.m.

NY Yankees at Oakland OR Toronto at LA Dodgers (games joined in progress), MLB, 9:30 p.m.

NFL

Preseason: Jacksonville at Miami, FOX, 7 p.m.

Soccer (Men's)

MLS: Minnesota United at Sporting KC, ESPN, 8:30 p.m.

Tennis

U.S. Open Qualifying: Second Round, Flushing, N.Y., ESPNEWS, 10 a.m.

WTA Tennis: The NYJTL Bronx Open, Quarterfinals, Bronx, N.Y., Tennis, 10 a.m.

ATP Tennis: The Winston-Salem Open, Quarterfinals, Winston-Salem, N.C., Tennis, 2 p.m.

WNBA

Indiana at Los Angeles, CBSSN, 9:30 p.m.

World Cup basketball

Exhibition: U.S. vs. Australia, Melbourne, Australia, NBA, 4:30 a.m.

On radio

College athletics

Kentucky Sports Radio, WLME-FM 102.7, 9 a.m.

