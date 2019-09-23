Local sports
Boys' high school golf
Ryder Cup
High school volleyball
Owensboro at Grayson County, 6:30 p.m.
Muhlenberg County at Franklin-Simpson, 7 p.m.
Henderson County at Daviess County, 7:30 p.m.
McLean County at Hopkins County Central, 7:30 p.m.
Boys' high school soccer
Fort Campbell at Owensboro Catholic, 7 p.m.
Muhlenberg County at Russellville, 7 p.m.
On television
Beach volleyball
AVP: The Hawaii Open, Day 4, Wakiki, Hawaii (taped), NBCSN, 6 p.m.
Major League Baseball
Boston at Tampa Bay OR Philadelphia at Washington, MLB, 6 p.m.
St. Louis at Arizona, MLB, 9 p.m.
NFL
Chicago at Washington, ESPN, 7 p.m.
Tennis
ATP/WTA: The Zhuhai and Chengdu Opens, Early Rounds & The Wuhan and Tashkent Opens, Early Rounds, Tennis, 5 a.m.
ATP/WTA: The Zhuhai and Chengdu Opens, Early Rounds & The Wuhan and Tashkent Opens, Early Rounds, Tennis, 10 p.m.
On radio
College athletics
Kentucky Sports Radio, WLME-FM 102.7, 9 a.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.