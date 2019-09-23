Local sports

Boys' high school golf

Ryder Cup

High school volleyball

Owensboro at Grayson County, 6:30 p.m.

Muhlenberg County at Franklin-Simpson, 7 p.m.

Henderson County at Daviess County, 7:30 p.m.

McLean County at Hopkins County Central, 7:30 p.m.

Boys' high school soccer

Fort Campbell at Owensboro Catholic, 7 p.m.

Muhlenberg County at Russellville, 7 p.m.

On television

Beach volleyball

AVP: The Hawaii Open, Day 4, Wakiki, Hawaii (taped), NBCSN, 6 p.m.

Major League Baseball

Boston at Tampa Bay OR Philadelphia at Washington, MLB, 6 p.m.

St. Louis at Arizona, MLB, 9 p.m.

NFL

Chicago at Washington, ESPN, 7 p.m.

Tennis

ATP/WTA: The Zhuhai and Chengdu Opens, Early Rounds & The Wuhan and Tashkent Opens, Early Rounds, Tennis, 5 a.m.

ATP/WTA: The Zhuhai and Chengdu Opens, Early Rounds & The Wuhan and Tashkent Opens, Early Rounds, Tennis, 10 p.m.

On radio

College athletics

Kentucky Sports Radio, WLME-FM 102.7, 9 a.m.

