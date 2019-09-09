LEXINGTON
John Calipari had to look hard to see where a time slot might be in his upcoming recruiting schedule heading into the second week in September.
He did his late summer roundtable with sports reporters at the Joe Craft Center on Sunday because, well, it was his last free day for a while. He has been working with the UK team and will soon leave for eight days of recruiting.
As always, Calipari gave insight on his recruiting philosophy, how the UK program is unique, and what he and his staff tell recruits and families is that his way at UK is not for everybody.
"The guys come in and say, 'This is all about me, I don't need to be coached.' In the process of recruiting, they don't come here, or we figure out that's who it is in the recruiting process, and we kind of shy away," Calipari said. "What shy away means is we don't call as much, we don't see them as much. I tell my staff, we can't be recruited, we're supposed to be recruiting, which means you've got to get the information. Do they need us to be a hat on the table? You're spending my time to travel to see a kid who wants us to be a hat on the table?"
The old hat on the table is the scene at the Joe Jumpshot announcement of where he's going to play hoops in college, where the youngster picks the hat of the school he's going to play for.
Such drama.
Take it elsewhere, is what Calipari has to tell them.
"We've started 35 freshmen," Calipari said, looking for that list to grow more this season. "If you want it, come here and take it. I can't promise you, and if you're as good as you say, why do you need to be promised? Are we the hat, or are you serious? By us recruiting them, they think that verifies they're a professional player. We're like Hawaii, everybody wants to visit, they're just not coming here. It's our job, my job, to really get to the 'what is this?'"
With the discussion lingering on recruiting, Calipari was asked about UK associate head coach Kenny Payne's name showing up in documents about Nike and high-level basketball recruits possibly joining its summer basketball circuit.
Texts were sent in 2017 between Nike Elite Youth Basketball League director Carlton Debose and an unnamed UK basketball assistant identified as "KP" in Debose's phone. KP was assumed to be Payne. Those documents were released as part of Michael Avenatti's motion to dismiss extortion charges against him.
Calipari commented for the first time about that situation and said he isn't concerned about Payne or any negative connection with him, UK or Nike.
"What I found out: You put Kentucky in a headline or me in a headline, you're getting eyeballs," Calipari said.
UK has a lot of involvement in recruiting compliance, which Calipari has pointed to as being one of the reasons why the school is not involved in the college basketball recruiting scandal that has been hanging over the sport following an FBI investigation over the last couple of years.
By nearly all accounts, Calipari and his staff do a good job of finding out who the best potential recruits are for UK's program, and how they can adapt to the overall culture of throwing off individual acclaim for team accomplishments.
"It’s more you have to do your homework," Calipari said. "I keep telling our (staff), it’s about information. You’re creating relationships, but you’ve got to get the information and you’ve got to dig as deep as you have to and you’ve got to maybe call around them and have people talk to you that are also talking to them. What is important to these kids and their family? And if it’s something that we’re not willing to do, we walk. Don’t stay in it. You just walk."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.