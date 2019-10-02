LEXINGTON
John Calipari has coached at the University of Kentucky men's basketball team for a decade, and much has been accomplished during that time, to be sure.
Calipari has more wins, more NCAA Tournament wins, more Elite Eight berths and more Sweet 16 appearances than any other coach since his arrival at UK. Additionally, the Wildcats won the national championship in 2012, played for the title in 2014 and had a bid for an undefeated season fall short in the 2015 Final Four, as the Cats finished with a 38-1 record.
So there's no question, Calipari's résumé at UK is very impressive.
Calipari, however, is ready to wipe the slate clean, hit the reset button and gear up for what the next decade brings.
"This is the second tour -- let's see what happens now," Calipari said on Tuesday during UK's media day. "What happened for those 10 years are done. Final Fours, national champion, all the stuff, it's done. Now what happens in the next 10? How do we grow as a program?"
It's clear Calipari is anxious to be a part of another national championship celebration. He's used two media sessions this preseason to sound off on how last year's team -- which lost 77-71 to Auburn in a regional final -- fell a little short of the ultimate goal.
"Still should have won the national title, had our chances, losing an overtime game where it's on a clear path," Calipari said. "This stuff here is real, and in the recruiting process you tell them this is not for everybody. I'm not being arrogant; it's not for everybody."
While Calipari and Big Blue Nation were certainly disappointed in how last season finished, especially since UK had dismantled Auburn 80-53 in late February in Rupp Arena, it merits noting that an injured PJ Washington was playing in considerable pain and Bruce Pearl's Auburn team shot the lights out during its postseason run.
Still, Calipari seems motivated by the lost opportunity, and the Cats appear poised to make a run at the title, based on their solid standing in the top five of almost all preseason polls. The Cats have a good mix of experience with Ashton Hagans, Immanuel Quickley, Nick Richards and EJ Montgomery, along with highly-regarded freshmen Kahlil Whitney, Tyrese Maxey, Keion Brooks Jr. and Johnny Juzang. Graduate transfer Nate Sestina also presents significant promise.
A lot of talent, a lot of potential.
Calipari can't promise a national championship, of course. He knows better. He also knows the road is difficult, no matter how loaded his roster appears.
But as Calipari begins his second decade as Kentucky's head coach, he's hungry to keep adding accomplishments to the program's storied history. And he figures to have plenty of chances ahead, having signed a long-term contract that will allow him to end his career with the Wildcats.
He was asked about his lifetime contract Tuesday, and in true Calipari fashion with the media, stopped the question in its tracks.
"Will you guys, please, they could fire me in a year and that was my lifetime, right there," Calipari said. "I mean, there's no, there's no such thing. There's no such thing as a lifetime contract. They want me to finish coaching here, and that's what we had talked about."
Lifetime contract or not, Calipari figures to have several more chances to claim a national championship before his time ends at UK. And it wouldn't be a big surprise if the Cats' next championship came at the end of the upcoming season.
