As always, Kentucky liberally sprinkled the customary high-volume good cheer and conquer-the-world sentiments during its annual Big Blue Madness celebration Friday night.
How much basketball intelligence could be gleaned from the two-hour show?
"Zero," former UK star Jeff Sheppard said. "But (the players) do get insight into what basketball means to this state and the excitement of being part of this."
This preview into a program where any dribble can be the stuff of Shakespearean drama can benefit the players this season, Sheppard said.
"They understand the significance of the jerseys they wear," he said. "How important it is to the state and the university and the fans and all the people here in Kentucky. And it should motivate them to play and give their very best."
John Calipari based his state-of-the-program address on the accomplishments of his first 10 years as UK coach and the "limitless" potential for more basketball glory in the future.
Recalling his first Madness in 2009, Calipari said that celebration was watched by thousands in Rupp Arena, plus millions "around the state, the country and the world."
Calipari followed with a familiar review of his first 10 seasons that included on-court victories (2012 national championship, plus more appearances in the Final Four, Elite Eight and Sweet 16 than any other program), NBA Draft picks (29 of 38 picks in the first round), 20 players graduating and no NCAA trouble.
"We distinguished ourselves as we climbed to the top of college basketball," Calipari told the crowd that came to Rupp Arena. "That level of success is only possible at a place like Kentucky (which has) the greatest tradition in the history of college basketball."
See Calipari/Page C3
Other examples of the blue meat that Calipari served ever-hungry UK fans included calling Kentucky a "cathedral of college basketball" and "the Carnegie Hall of college athletics."
Turning to the future, Calipari spoke of UK basketball seeking new challenges and even greater heights to summit.
This reach-for-the-stars ambition was "why Kentucky will forever be the greatest tradition in college basketball," Calipari said before concluding his remarks with a declaration.
"It is on," he said, as the 2019-20 season officially dawned. "Let's have some fun."
Players past and present, members of UK's women's and men's teams, arrived on a blue carpet on the first floor of the adjoining Civic Center Shops.
Jarrod Polson (2011-14) said the zeal Kentucky wanted to play with this coming season probably would not be part of Madness. "I doubt they'll go too hard tonight," he said.
As if on cue, the scrimmage that came at the end of Madness featured a noticeable disinterest in defense. Dunk after dunk brought only a polite response from fans. Nick Richards drew cheers by making more than one 3-pointer. He did not take a 3-point shot in his first two seasons for Kentucky.
Sophomore guard Immanuel Quickley won the 3-point shooting contest for a second straight Madness. Freshman Tyrese Maxey won the dunk contest.
Dontaie Allen, the reigning Kentucky Mr. Basketball, participated in the shooting contest. He is recovering from a torn anterior cruciate ligament.
"Getting a lot better," he said. "I've probably got like a month and a half left (in the rehabilitation).
When asked if he expected to play this season, Allen said, "Yeah. Yeah."
Allen had attended Big Blue Madness as a high school prospect. So he was familiar with the tone and tenor the celebration sets.
Basketball insight into which players can shoot and which players need to improve defensively?
"Nah, not really," he said. "It's kind of relaxed. You get to laugh because it's relaxed. Everybody is going to show their game, but we're going to have fun, too."
Mission accomplished.
