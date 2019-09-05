Meredith Campbell scored two goals to help drive Daviess County past Owensboro Catholic 4-2 in a girls' high school soccer match Wednesday night at Deer Park.
The Lady Panthers also got goals from Kenlee Newcom and Maci Sanders.
DC assists came from Elizabeth Collier, Avery McNeiley and Chloe Hinchcliffe.
Emma Patterson was credited with six saves.
Daviess County improved to 10-1 overall and 4-0 against 9th District competition, while the Lady Aces slipped to 3-3-1, 3-1.
GIRLS' CROSS COUNTRYDC GIRLS WIN MEMPHISTWILIGHT MEET
The Daviess County High School girls' cross country team pulled off a major victory on Saturday, winning the City Auto Memphis Twilight Classic at Mike Rose Soccer Complex in Memphis, Tennessee.
The Lady Panthers won with a team total of 84 points, turning back runner-up Memphis St. George's (105) and Francis Howell, Missouri (134).
The Lady Panthers featured Ainsley Taylor (10th, 19:53), Emily Ann Roberts (13th, 20:03), Emily Rempe (14th, 20:08), Destiny Miles (27th, 20:47) and Kayley Payne (38th, 21:17).
A total of 35 teams competed in the girls' competition.
In the boys' event, Daviess County placed third (139) among 42 teams. Huntsville, Alabama (1st 40) and Memphis Bartlett (2nd, 125) were the only teams to finish in front of the Panthers.
DC scorers included Brady Terry (7th, 16:07), Alex Adams (21st, 16:47), Justin Shelton (31st, 17:07), Caleb Tidwell (43rd, 17:23) and Jacob Kirk (58th, 17:44).
GIRLS' GOLFE-GALS' BROWN SHINES AT HENDERSON
Apollo's Macey Brown led all scorers with a 38 in the E-Gals 191-194 loss to Henderson County on Wednesday at Henderson Country Club.
Also scoring for Apollo were Addison Carter (51), Brooke Brown (51) and Mary Lyons (54).
