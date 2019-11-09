Capps drives McLean to second round of playoffs

McLean County rushed 55 times for 413 yards and five touchdowns in a dominating 36-8 conquest of visiting Hancock County in the first round of the KHSAA Class 2-A football playoffs Friday night at Paulsen Stadium in Calhoun.
The Cougars (7-4), who have won seven of eight games since starting the season 0-3, will challenge Owensboro Catholic (9-2) next Friday in the second round at Steele Stadium.
Leading the way was Landen Capps, who carried the ball 14 times for 270 yards and scored four touchdowns.
"Offensively, Capps had a great night for us," McLean County coach Zach Wagner said. "Defensively, we played very well -- we bent but we did not break. Only allowing eight points scored by a triple-option team is impressive."
McLean County was in control 22-8 by intermission, thanks to touchdown runs of 7 and 73 yards by Capps, and a 1-yard scoring plunge by Matthew Miller.
The Hornets scored their only touchdown at 4:38 of the second period when Cole Dixon hooked up with Xander Early on an 18-yard pass play,
The Cougars put the contest on ice with two second-half TDs by Capps, who scored from 69 yards out in the third quarter and from 57 yards out in the fourth.
Hancock County lost four fumbles, two of which were recovered by Jon Tarrance. Andrew Munster and Peyton Caraway each recovered one fumble.
The Hornets, who wrapped up their season at 3-8, finished with 190 yards of total offense -- 172 coming on the ground.
McLEAN COUNTY 8-14-6-18 -- 36
HANCOCK COUNTY 0-8-0-0 -- 8
MC-Capps 7 run (Munster run)
MC-Miller 1 run (Miller run)
HC-Early 18 pass from Dixon (Robbins run)
MC-Capps 73 run (conversion failed)
MC-Capps 69 run (conversion failed)
MC-Capps 57 run (Miller run)
