Owensboro senior guard Kenyata Carbon poured in a game-best 29 points, including 17 in the first half, as the Red Devils captured a 61-51 victory over Ohio County in the first round of the 3rd Region Tournament in front of a loud and energized crowd Thursday night at the Sportscenter.

The Red Devils (17-10) advance to face Butler County (22-10) in Saturday’s semifinals at 7:45 p.m.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.