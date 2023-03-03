Owensboro senior guard Kenyata Carbon poured in a game-best 29 points, including 17 in the first half, as the Red Devils captured a 61-51 victory over Ohio County in the first round of the 3rd Region Tournament in front of a loud and energized crowd Thursday night at the Sportscenter.
The Red Devils (17-10) advance to face Butler County (22-10) in Saturday’s semifinals at 7:45 p.m.
“I could see we were getting better as we started getting our personnel together,” said Owensboro head coach Rod Drake, who didn’t have a fully-healthy squad until late in the regular season. “Our defense has really picked up in the last couple weeks. Our defense drives us, everybody’s healthy, everybody’s on the same page — I told our guys, ‘Some people are playing not to lose right now and some people are playing to win.’
“These seniors won the regional championship their freshman year. These last couple years, the sense of urgency may not have been there, but it’s there now. Our last four (regular-season) games were all against top-20 teams. Our schedule prepared us, and I think we got better. They’re a good basketball team, but we were able to win.”
Carbon also produced seven rebounds and a pair of blocks for OHS, which limited Ohio County (23-9) to only 32.8% shooting from the field and forced 17 turnovers — including eight turnovers as part of the Red Devils’ crucial third-quarter burst.
“He dominated,” Drake said of Carbon. “He went coast to coast tonight. He was a man, that’s what he does. On nights like that, a senior, he does it on both ends of the floor. He can go.”
Owensboro carried a 25-21 lead into halftime after Jonathan Moss’s spin and layup in the final seconds of the second quarter, but the Red Devils outscored the Eagles 19-7 in the third frame — closing on a 13-2 run for a 44-28 advantage entering the final eight minutes.
“I think we came out of halftime and caught them flat,” Drake said. “We shot layups, then we got them tired. Once we got in their legs, they had to sub, and we had them shooting jump shots. We knew once we got ahead of them, they’re not a come-from-behind team.
“We created and made them play fast. Playing fast is something you can’t simulate in practice. We get to do it because we have athletes, but we were out in the passing lanes and our defensive ball pressure was huge.”
Dayshawn Sanders, OHS’s second-leading scorer with nine points, notched seven points in the third period and opened the fourth with a layup to give the Red Devils an 18-point lead.
“He has put his time in,” Drake said of Sanders, a junior guard who scored 13 points in the 9th District Tournament title game. “A typical kid — he was pouting early on, got better in practice. We got a week off and he picked it up. He’s playing starter minutes and he’s light out right now.”
Ohio County’s Parker Culbertson scored 14 of his team-high 16 points in the final quarter, including a trio of 3-pointers. The senior guard drilled a shot from deep to cap off a 14-3 run and pull the Eagles to within 49-42 with 2:57 left, but Ohio County couldn’t get any closer from there.
Elijah Decker added 13 points and Bo Morse had eight points for the Eagles, who made 4-of-17 shots from beyond the arc (23.5%) and 7-of-10 foul shots (70%).
Owensboro shot 45.8% from the field, including 3-of-10 from long range (30%), and converted 14-of-26 free throws (53.8%) with 11 turnovers. Senior forward Ji Webb added seven points, six blocks and four rebounds for the Red Devils.
Now, OHS turns its attention to Butler County and the region’s leading scorer, sophomore guard Ty Price.
“They’re a pretty good basketball team,” Drake said. “They’re here. Now we just have to get ready for them.”
OHIO COUNTY 11 10 7 23 — 51
OWENSBORO 8 17 19 17 — 61
Ohio County (51) — Culbertson 16, Decker 13, Morse 8, Young 7, Kennedy 5, Allen 2.
Owensboro (61) — Carbon 29, Sanders 9, Webb 7, Pendleton 4, Taylor 4, Moss 3, Powell 3, Johnson 2.
