Kenyata Carbon poured in 27 points to lead Owensboro to an 88-62 boys basketball victory Friday night at the OHS gymnasium.
Ethan Pendleton added 17 points for the Red Devils (3-1, 1-0 in 9th District), and Cayman Powell finished with 11 points.
Gage Phelps tallied 14 points to pace DC (1-3, 0-1), while Ayden Ayer and Decker Renfrow posted 11 points apiece.
DAVIESS COUNTY 17 16 10 19 — 62
OWENSBORO 17 26 36 9 — 88
Daviess County (62) — Phelps 14, Ayer 11, Renfrow 11, Brown 7, Oberst 6, Dickens 5, Floyd 5, Hillard 3.
Owensboro (88) — Carbon 27, Pendleton 17, Powell 12, Taylor 6, Howard 5, Goodwin 4, Hughes 4, Moss 4, Hume 3, Johnson 2, Rogers 2, Sanders 2.
OHIO COUNTY 66, McLEAN COUNTY 48
Parker Culbertson scored 26 points to lead the Eagles to a district victory in Hartford.
Elijah Decker and Carter Young added 11 points apiece for Ohio County (4-1, 1-0 in 10th District).
Jaxon Floyd posted 26 points for McLean County (4-1, 0-1), and Cruz Lee chipped in 13 points.
McLEAN COUNTY 12 13 17 6 — 48
OHIO COUNTY 10 19 13 24 — 66
McLean County (48) — Floyd 26, C. Lee 13, Cline 8, Ward 1.
Ohio County (66) — Culbertson 26, Decker 11, Young 11, Kennedy 7, Allen 5, Lindsey 4, Morse 2.
GIRLS OHIO COUNTY 50, McLEAN COUNTY 43
Camryn Kennedy scored 17 points and grabbed eight rebounds at the Lady Eagles were victorious in Hartford.
Eighth-grader Celeste Jachimowicz added 16 points with four made 3-pointers for Ohio County (2-1, 1-0 in 10th District).
Rachel Schutte scored 13 points for the Lady Cougars (0-4, 0-1).
McLEAN COUNTY 14 11 11 7 — 43
OHIO COUNTY 12 12 11 15 — 50
McLean County (43) — Schutte 13, Frailley 9, Miller 9, Lannum 4, Level 4, Larkin 2, Rice 2.
Ohio County (50) — Kennedy 17, Jachimowicz 16, Hill 5, Wilson 5, E. Gray 4, Decker 2, S. Gray 1.
MUHLENBERG COUNTY 60, CALLOWAY COUNTY 53
Brooklyn Stewart scored 24 points as the Lady Mustangs won in Greenville.
Maci Fields added 15 points for Muhlenberg County (3-2), which made 18-of-24 free throws in the victory.
Sayler Lowe finished with 21 points for Calloway County (1-4), and Jaiden Koch had 10 points.
CALLOWAY COUNTY 13 20 10 10 — 53
MUHLENBERG COUNTY 12 13 20 15 — 60
Calloway County (53) — Lowe 21, Koch 10, Schumacher 9, Renfroe 6, McReynolds 2.
Muhlenberg County (60) — Stewart 24, Fields 15, Boggess 8, Joines 6, Proffitt 3, I. Wilkins 2, T. Wilkins 2.
OWENSBORO 55, DAVIESS COUNTY 38
The Lady Devils opened their district slate with a victory at home.
With the win, OHS improved to 5-0 overall and 1-0 against 9th District foes.
Daviess County fell to 2-2, 0-1.
Scoring information was unavailable by press time.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.