Kenyata Carbon poured in a game-high 38 points to help Owensboro High School overcome a double-digit second-half deficit and capture a 69-65 win over district rival Owensboro Catholic Friday night at the Sportscenter.
Carbon scored 20 of the Red Devils’ 23 points in the fourth quarter — including a stretch of 15 consecutive points — while displaying an array of tough finishes around the basket.
“He had 19 of our 20 points at one time in the fourth quarter,” OHS coach Rod Drake said of Carbon, who also grabbed five rebounds. “He can do that all night long, take it to the hole. He’s the Russell Westbrook of high school basketball. He can get to the hole anytime he wants to.”
Owensboro (18-6, 6-0 in 9th District) trailed 38-26 early in the third quarter before climbing back into contention behind a 12-0 run capped off by Carbon’s steal and layup that tied the game at 38 with 3:30 left in the quarter.
Neither team found much separation thereafter, with Amari Wales scoring 10 of his 15 points in the frame to help OHS carry a 46-45 advantage into the fourth.
Four lead changes later, Carbon scored consecutive baskets for a 56-53 lead with 4:47 left, only to be answered a minute later by a game-tying 3 from Parker Gray. Carbon converted a three-point play at 2:33 to put the Red Devils up 61-58.
Brian Griffith’s floater in the lane drew the Aces (14-11, 3-3) to within 65-64 with 1:05 remaining, but OHS went 4-for-4 at the free-throw line in the final minute to secure the victory.
“We knew it was going to be a battle,” Drake said. “Of course, who knows, we may have to see those guys a couple more times (in the postseason). They’ve gotten better since the last time we played them, but of course, we have too. Typical Owensboro and Catholic basketball game.”
Chris Glover also finished with 10 points and four rebounds for OHS.
Ji Webb led the Aces with 31 points and 10 rebounds, and Griffith finished with 22 points. Tutt Carrico hauled in nine rebounds, as well.
“We’ve been in this situation with these guys, it seems like 100 years,” Drake said. “We may meet again. One year, we played them five times.”
Both teams play again Tuesday, with Catholic hosting Breckinridge County and Owensboro traveling to take on Ohio County.
Before Friday’s game, OCHS coach Tim Riley was recognized for his induction to the Kentucky High School Basketball Hall of Fame.
OWENSBORO 11 15 20 23 — 69
OWENSBORO CATHOLIC 14 19 12 20 — 65
Owensboro (69) — Carbon 38, Wales 15, Glover 10, Talbott 4, Taylor 2.
Owensboro Catholic (65) — Webb 31, Griffith 22, Gray 5, Barber 4, Carrico 3.
GIRLS OWENSBORO CATHOLIC 59, OWENSBORO 41
Lexie Keelin scored a season-high 15 points off the bench, and Karmin Riley finished with 12 points to lead the Lady Aces to their fourth consecutive victory.
“(Keelin) was one of the sparks off the bench,” OCHS coach Michael Robertson said afterward. “She hit a couple 3s, got some offensive rebounds and was running the court. She did a lot of good things out there tonight.”
Catholic (22-7, 6-0 in 9th District) jumped out to a 12-5 lead at the end of the first quarter and surged ahead to a 23-14 advantage after Riley’s 3-pointer with 3:17 left in the second quarter.
OHS (13-13, 1-5) answered with a 3 from Unique Carter-Swanagan and a layup by Alyrica Hughes, but Catholic closed the frame on a 4-0 mini-run — capped off by Riley’s midrange jumper that gave her 1,000 career points — for a 27-19 halftime lead.
“She’s a special player,” Robertson said of Riley. “She’s gotten back to scoring. She’s very unselfish, so it’s not necessarily about her. She’s just proud to get the win.”
Another Riley 3 sparked the Lady Aces in the third quarter, as they outscored OHS 17-7 in the period and carried a 44-26 advantage into the final eight minutes. Catholic was able to keep the Lady Devils at bay from there.
“We frustrated them with our 1-3-1 (zone),” Robertson added. “I felt like they shot the ball from the outside better than I expected. That kind of gave us some fits.
“We did well limiting them to one shot. They always thrive off of second-chance opportunities, so if you can keep them from getting those, you have a good chance to win.”
Carter-Swanagan and Lizy Phillips scored eight points apiece for OHS.
Both teams play again Saturday, as Owensboro hosts Hopkinsville at 2 p.m. and Catholic travels to play Bardstown at the Kentucky Vintage Tees Classic in Breckinridge County. They’ll also see each other again in the first round of the upcoming 9th District Tournament.
OWENSBORO 5 14 7 15 — 41
OWENSBORO CATHOLIC 12 15 17 15 — 59
Owensboro (41) — Carter-Swanagan 8, Phillips 8, Gibson 6, Worth 6, Hughes 5, Hogg 4, E. Wilkins 3, Badger 1
Owensboro Catholic (59) — Le. Keelin 15, Riley 12, Johnson 7, La. Keelin 7, Riney 6, Randolph 4, Conkright 3, Hayden 3, Marston 2.
