Kenyata Carbon poured in a game-best 30 points to help the Owensboro High School boys basketball team outduel visiting Kale Gaither and Madisonville-North Hopkins for a 63-58 victory Tuesday night at the OHS gymnasium.
Carbon finished with 18 points in the first half, helping the Red Devils (14-5) pull out to a 30-21 advantage at intermission. He also produced five rebounds and four steals in the victory.
“I thought we played hard,” OHS coach Rod Drake said. “They’re a good basketball team. We missed a lot of shots and we weren’t very good at the free-throw line. The free-throw line made the difference tonight. We won, but we missed a lot of clutch free throws, and we could’ve put them away earlier. But they’re a good basketball team.
“Overall, I was happy with our performance.”
The Maroons (13-7) didn’t fold in the second half, however. Gaither scored 12 of his team-high 28 points in the third quarter to keep them within striking distance, trailing 45-37 entering the final period.
Gaither knocked down a 3-pointer to bring Madisonville within 52-49 with 4:35 remaining, but Carbon answered with a pull-up jumper and a pair of free throws that pushed OHS back to a seven-point lead. The Maroons clawed back to within a single possession on Brayden Butler’s 3 that trimmed the deficit to 61-58 with 20.1 seconds remaining.
“We weathered the storms,” Drake said. “They made two or three runs at us, and we stopped them every time defensively, and then we came up with baskets. They’ve got one of the best point guards in western Kentucky and maybe the state (Gaither), so I thought we played well.
“We ran several people at him, and we tried to keep him from getting the basketball once he gave it up. But he ended up with 28 points, and he worked for it.”
Facing fullcourt pressure, OHS — which made just 11-of-25 free throws for 44% — didn’t settle for foul shots. Instead, the Red Devils beat the press and worked the ball downcourt to Kanye Johnson, who scored a layup with 10.5 seconds left. Madisonville couldn’t respond at the other end.
“It wasn’t on purpose,” Drake said of the game-sealing play, with a laugh. “There was a breakdown in their defense. We were prepared to shoot free throws, but they had a breakdown, and our kids took advantage of it.”
Amari Wales added 13 points for OHS, which shot 50% from the field, including 6-of-18 from 3-point range (33%), with nine turnovers.
“It was a total team effort,” Drake said. “We had several guys step up. We played eight, nine guys, and they all contributed. I tell our guys, ‘Come to practice every day, because it’s going to take everybody in this room to get to where we want to be at the end of the season.’ ”
Zach Tow chipped in 11 points for the Maroons, who made 53.2% of their shots from the floor, 3-of-7 from beyond the arc (42.8%) and 7-of-14 free throws (50%) with 15 floor errors.
OHS returns to action Friday when the Red Devils host Daviess County in a 9th District tilt.
MAD.-NORTH HOPKINS 13 10 14 21 — 58
OWENSBOR 13 17 15 18 — 63
Madisonville-North Hopkins (58) — Gaither 28, Tow 11, Butler 5, Gaines 5, Martin 5, Cheirs 2, Rodgers 2.
Owensboro (63) — Carbon 30, Wales 13, Glover 5, Taylor 5, Johnson 4, Rogers 3, Talbott 2, Powell 1.
