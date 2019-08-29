The University of Louisville football program has gone through a lot of grief since this time a year ago.
The Cardinals were 2-10 last season, escaping Western Kentucky 20-17 in the third game that they no business winning. They got into a bad habit of giving up more than 50 points a game, six out of the last seven times they were on the football field.
Clemson clobbered U of L, 77-16, during that stretch.
Things were in such a mess that Bobby Petrino was fired two games before the end of the regular season.
"It was clear the players weren't responding," U of L athletic director Vince Tyra said the day Petrino was shown the door.
What was most noticeable, and most talked about, over the last weeks/months of Petrino's weekly train wreck was how it appeared the players had a total separation from the coaches, and likely Petrino most of all.
U of L has been working to put the Petrino era 2.0 behind it. Being able to manage a few wins and not embarrass itself on the field or off should be the benchmark for new coach Scott Satterfield's first season.
Satterfield has gotten through spring football, and has been trying to work around a very depleted roster. This U of L rebuild will now go into the public eye just a few days from now.
UofL will have a high-profile Monday night opening for Satterfield's first show as the Cardinals head coach. Their assignment is to see how they can do with No. 9 Notre Dame rolling into Cardinal Stadium for a nationally televised opener on ESPN.
Who knows what the Cardinals will do in this attempted rebirth, but there seems to be a much better understanding between players and coaches of what each side needs to do to have some success.
Trying to rebuild the framework of the team and the program will take some time.
It's pretty amazing how quickly things fell in just one season, but the signs were looming before 2018.
The Cardinals were 8-5 in 2017, went to a bowl game, and said goodbye to Lamar Jackson.
Jackson going to the NFL set up the first question mark for Petrino's final team. Who would be the quarterback? Where would any dynamic offense come from? How would a defense that had been teetering do once it was unprotected by what Jackson could do at quarterback?
The answers weren't pretty in a season that was left in shambles by the time the University of Kentucky capped one of its best regular seasons ever with a 56-10 hammering of the Cardinals two days after Thanksgiving.
The rebuild will start on Labor Day for the Cardinals. The best thing U of L fans can do this season is enjoy the moments where the Cardinals can manage some success, then look at the recruiting charts to see how much better Satterfield's next couple of classes can be.
