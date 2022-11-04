El Ellis poured in a game-best 28 points, grabbed six rebounds and dished five assists as Louisville held off Chaminade for an 80-73 exhibition victory Thursday night at the KFC Yum! Center in Louisville.

Jae’Lyn Withers added 17 points and nine rebounds for the Cardinals, who also got 12 points off the bench from JJ Traynor.

