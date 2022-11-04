El Ellis poured in a game-best 28 points, grabbed six rebounds and dished five assists as Louisville held off Chaminade for an 80-73 exhibition victory Thursday night at the KFC Yum! Center in Louisville.
Jae’Lyn Withers added 17 points and nine rebounds for the Cardinals, who also got 12 points off the bench from JJ Traynor.
Louisville shot 39% from the field, making 8-of-22 attempts from 3-point range (36.4%), with a 26-of-32 mark from the free-throw line (81.3%).
Chaminade was paced by Braden Olsen’s 27 points and seven rebounds, while Jalen Brattain added 18 points off the bench.
The Silverswords connected on 37.3% of their shots from the field, 5-of-27 attempts from distance (18.5%) and 12-of-17 foul shots (70.6%).
Despite Louisville winning the rebounding battle 47-41, Chaminade finished with the edge in second-chance scoring (20-14), points in the paint (38-30), points off turnovers (16-10) and bench scoring (24-20).
The Cardinals led 42-32 at halftime, but the Silverswords opened the second half on an 18-2 run to claim a 50-44 lead with 14:54 to go. After a back-and-forth stretch, Louisville took the lead for good on JJ Traynor’s layup with 4:14 remaining — providing a 69-67 edge for U of L, which held off Chaminade’s late comeback bid.
Louisville opens the regular season on Wednesday against Bellarmine.
