The University of Louisville football team will be looking to atone for the way the 2019 regular season ended when the Cardinals challenge Mississippi State today in the Music City Bowl at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tenn. Kickoff is set for 3 p.m. (ESPN).
The Cardinals were shelled, 45-13, by arch-rival Kentucky on Nov. 30 in Lexington and the memory is still fresh for first-year Louisville head coach Scott Satterfield.
“We’re really excited about the opportunity to play a game in the postseason,” said Satterfield, the 2019 Atlantic Coast Conference Coach of the Year. “Hopefully, we get the bad taste out of our mouths from the last time we played.”
The Cardinals, just 2-10 a season ago, rallied under Satterfield to finish 7-5 overall and 5-3 in the ACC this season.
Louisville is led by quarterback Micale Cunningham, who has completed 95-of-155 passes for 1,782 yards and 20 touchdowns, with just five interceptions. Cunningham also has run for 401 yards andsix TDs.
Running back Javian Hawkins leads team with 1,420 yards on 241 carries and has scored eight TDs, and Hassan Hall has rushed for 497 yards and scored five times.
Cunningham’s favorite receiver has been speed-burner Tutu Atwell, who has caught 60 passes for 1,125 yards and 12 touchdowns.
Mississippi State, meanwhile, comes in 6-6, having finished 3-5 in Southeastern Conference play.
The Bulldogs have some momentum, however, following their dramatic 21-20 victory over arch-rival Ole Miss in the Nov. 28 Egg Bowl matchup in Starkville, Miss.
MSU is powered by junior running back Kylin Hill, the SEC’s leading rusher with 1,347 yards (5.7 ypc). Hill has scored 10 rushing touchdowns and averages 112.2 yards.
“Louisville is talented, and they’re going to be motivated just like us,” Mississippi State head coach Joe Moorhead said. “They’re very explosive and balanced on offense, and, defensively, they’re going to pressure you a lot and mix up the coverages.”
Louisville will be making its 23rd bowl appearance and its eighth in the last nine seasons. In their most recent postseason appearance, the Cards dropped a 31-27 decision to Mississippi State in the 2017 Citrus Bowl in Orlando, Fla.
Mississippi State is making its 10th consecutive postseason appearance.
U of L will be playing at Nissan Stadium for the second time this season, having posted a 38-21 victory over Western Kentucky at the venue on Sept. 14.
