After opening the 2022 campaign with a pair of road games for the first time in 19 years, the University of Louisville is set to host conference foe Florida State in its home football opener Friday night.
Kickoff is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. CT from Cardinal Stadium in Louisville.
"We're excited about playing at home," U of L coach Scott Satterfield said this week. "We haven't been here, I feel like, in a long time. We're glad to be playing here and in a normal week, as far as time goes, and not having that short week. We're looking forward to it."
The Cardinals (1-1, 0-1 in ACC) are coming off last week's 20-14 victory at Central Florida, in which Louisville's defense held the Knights to only 90 yards in the second half. The victory followed U of L's season-opening 31-7 defeat at Syracuse.
"A lot of bad things in that first game, but they didn't let it affect them in the second one," Satterfield said of his players. "We learned from it, came back and had a great week of practice.
"We didn't play perfect by any means (in the second game). We felt like several plays, we left on the field, that we could've done better, after going back and watching the film, but nevertheless the second half, the defense came out and really shut them down."
The Cardinals will look for a similar defensive approach against the Seminoles (2-0, 0-0) following FSU's early victories — a 47-7 rout of Duquesne and a down-to-the-wire 24-23 road win over LSU.
Florida State is paced by quarterback Jordan Travis, who's thrown for 467 yards and a pair of TDs with no interceptions. Running back Treshaun Ward has rushed for 176 yards and two TDs, as well.
"We're excited about this opportunity," Satterfield continued. "We know they've done great in the first two games, a big win over LSU, and they're playing well. Jordan Travis is playing very poised, throwing the ball good. They have some excellent running backs. Offensive line seems to be better this year and a year older, and they got some big transfer wide receivers."
Louisville, averaging 377.5 yards per game, is led by quarterback Malik Cunningham, who's thrown for 347 yards with two interceptions and rushed for 155 yards with one TD.
More than anything, Satterfield said, he just wants to see his team play a smarter brand of football.
"We got to get a lot better at just playing more disciplined," he said. "That's the penalties. We've not been good in the red zone offensively. We've had three or four red-zone penalties that have knocked us out of that.
"We just got to play a lot cleaner football. Anytime you're having close games, you don't want to beat yourself. It certainly could've happened last game, and it happened in the first game."
The contest will be featured in a national broadcast on ESPN.
