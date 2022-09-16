After opening the 2022 campaign with a pair of road games for the first time in 19 years, the University of Louisville is set to host conference foe Florida State in its home football opener Friday night.

Kickoff is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. CT from Cardinal Stadium in Louisville.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.