NASHVILLE, TENN.
The University of Louisville will be a very deserving No. 1 team in the nation when the new polls come out on Monday.
The Cardinals, an eclectic blend of skill, athleticism, height, strength, confidence, poise and, most of all, inner will, are destined to be a tough out for anyone, anywhere throughout the 2019-20 college basketball season.
They showed as much here on Friday afternoon in what was billed as The Music City Showdown, picking apart the upset-minded Western Kentucky Hilltoppers 71-54 inside Bridgestone Arena, which featured about a 55-45 pro-WKU crowd in what was officially a Hilltopper home game.
U of L's attitude about the whole thing? Bring it.
The Cards bolted to a 9-0 lead in the first 3 minutes, 24 seconds of the contest -- setting the early tone, gaining the early momentum, establishing the early superiority, and then never really letting go of it.
"It's very obvious why they're the No. 1 team in the country come Monday," Western head coach Rick Stansbury said. "Their ability to score points from all five spots on the floor is very difficult to deal with.
"We missed seven point-blank shots in the early stages of the game, and you just can't do that against a team like Louisville. That put us behind 21-7 out of the gate and it's tough to climb out of that hole against a team of their caliber -- they're the real deal."
In some ways, in fact, it seemed amazing that WKU was within 37-23 at intermission, considering the Toppers committed 10 turnovers and didn't shoot a single free throw in the first 20 minutes.
In the second half, Western turned the ball over only one time and made 13-of-14 free throws, but could only pull as close as nine -- with 9:35 to play --and even then the Cardinals had an answer, methodically pulling away down the stretch -- leading by as many as 21 points inside the final four minutes,
"(Charles) Bassey started really well for them in the second half, and I thought Malik (Williams) came in and did a great job on him defensively when they were making a run at us," Louisville first-year head coach Chris Mack said. "I was pleased with the poise and focus we continued to play with once they cut it to nine and got their crowd into it.
"Western is a really good team and we came into this game really respecting their talent, and I thought that's where the poise and focus showed up for us. When they made their runs at us, we responded the right way."
While U of L's offense was certainly more explosive and efficient that WKU's, the Cards primarily hung their hat on defense and rebounding in this one.
Louisville won the rebounding battle decisively (39-25) and the Cards' on-ball defense played a significant part in the Hilltoppers' 1-for-17 shooting from 3-point range (6%).
"That makes it tough when you're trailing and you can't jump up and make a (3-point) shot," Stansbury said. "But, again, credit them for a lot of that. We had some good looks that didn't go down, but they also forced us into some tough 3s, and this was just one of those days when the deep ball wasn't going in for us."
While Louisville departed Music City with an even larger bull's-eye on its back, Western exited believing it had gained something positive from the experience, as well.
"We'll benefit from playing this game," Stansbury said, "and the truth is I was very proud of the way we fought our way back into the game after falling behind by 14 points at the start. Lesser teams might've just folded it up and wound up getting beat by 40 in that situation.
"We continued to fight, continued to battle, and we'll learn a lot from this."
Stansbury paused, then smiled.
"We're not going to play too many teams like Louisville," he said, "Like I said, they're going to be No. 1 for a reason."
And a very deserving No, 1 at that.
