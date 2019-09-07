After a greatly hyped home opener against then-No. 9 Notre Dame on Labor Day evening, the Louisville Cardinals had a short week to prepare for Saturday's game against visiting Eastern Kentucky.
Kickoff is set for 6 p.m. (CT) in Cardinal Stadium.
U of L competed on virtually even terms with the Fighting Irish for a quarter, but Notre Dame took advantage of a series of miscues by the Cardinals and steadily pulled away down the stretch to win, 35-17.
First-year Louisville head coach Scott Satterfield, however, saw reasons for optimism for a program that won only two of 12 games in 2018.
"I was extremely proud of the way our guys played," Satterfield said. "The fight, the energy they had was awesome to see.
"The only thing coming into this game that we didn't know about was when they faced adversity, how were they going to react to it. And they did a great job."
Louisville is directed by quarterback Jawon Pass, who scored on runs of eight and 17 yards, but also lost three fumbles. He finished with 67 yards rushing on 16 carries.
The Cardinals will feature a pair of running backs who had big games against Notre Dame -- Javian Hawkins, who averaged 6.4 yards per carry, and Hassan Hall, who averaged 6.3. All told, U of L rushed 47 times for 249 yards.
Last fall, under Bobby Petrino, the Cardinals surrendered 50 or more points in their final five games, but Louisville was able to limit the Irish to 35 points and 425 yards of total offense.
And, after recording only 11 sacks all season a year ago, the U of L defense stepped up to make three sacks against Notre Dame.
Nonetheless, the Cardinals are riding a 10-game losing streak into their encounter with EKU, which blasted visiting Valparaiso 53-7 in its its season opener last Saturday in Richmond.
The Colonels featured a torrid ground game in their opener, rushing for 333 yards and averaging 8.5 yards per carry. Alonzo Booth paced EKU with 128 yards on only seven carries, including an 86-yard sprint for a touchdown.
The EKU defense is led by All-American lineman candidate Aaron Patrick.
Eastern limited Valpo to only 184 total yards -- the fewest allowed since 2013 -- and the Colonels' 46-point margin of victory was their largest against a NCAA Division I team since 2005.
EKU features 18 returning starters and is picked to finish third in the Ohio Valley Conference. The Colonels have won five consecutive games under head coach Mark Elder.
The Colonels have not played Louisville since 2013, when the host Cardinals rolled to a 44-7 victory. Eastern last defeated Louisville in 1985, posting a 45-21 win at old Cardinal Stadium (Fairgrounds).
Louisville's last win came on Sept. 15, 2018, when they rallied to defeat Western Kentucky, 20-17.
U of L has won 18 consecutive games versus FCS schools.
