Hannah Carter clubbed two home runs and drove in four runs to lead Owensboro Catholic to a 6-5 high school softball victory over Evansville Memorial on Wednesday at Parents Park.
Carter finished 2-for-3 for the Lady Aces, who improved to 3-5. Gracie Jennings hit a double for Catholic, as well.
Sicily Aliotta went 3-for-4 to lead Memorial (1-6), which finished with 11 hits but was victimized by three errors.
EVANSVILLE MEM. 211 000 1 — 5 11 3
OWENSBORO CATH. 022 020 X — 6 5 0
WP-Hatchett. LP-Aliotta. 2B-Jennings (OC), Carr, Brown (M). HR-Carter 2 (OC)
