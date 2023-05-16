Payton Cary struck out 16 batters to lead Muhlenberg County to a 2-0 win over McLean County in the first round of the 10th District Baseball Tournament on Monday in Greenville.

Eli DeBoer clubbed a home run for the Mustangs (19-12), who advance to play Ohio County for the district championship at 6 p.m. Tuesday.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.