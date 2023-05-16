Payton Cary struck out 16 batters to lead Muhlenberg County to a 2-0 win over McLean County in the first round of the 10th District Baseball Tournament on Monday in Greenville.
Eli DeBoer clubbed a home run for the Mustangs (19-12), who advance to play Ohio County for the district championship at 6 p.m. Tuesday.
McLean County ended its season at 19-15, which was the Cougars’ first winning campaign since 2006 and the most wins since they earned 23 victories in 2001.
McLEAN COUNTY 000 000 0 — 0 3 2
MUHLENBERG COUNTY 200 000 x — 2 3 0
WP-Cary. LP-J. Lee. HR-DeBoer (Mu).
12TH DISTRICT WHITESVILLE TRINITY 5, EDMONSON COUNTY 3
Landon Huff struck out 13 batters as the Raiders won in Leitchfield.
Nathan Hernandez added two hits for Trinity (9-14), while Hayden Aull scored twice. The Raiders advance to Tuesday’s district championship game to face Grayson County, which advanced with a 7-6 win over Butler County.
Edmonson County ended its season at 11-15.
TRINITY 210 011 0 — 5 4 1
EDMONSON COUNTY 003 000 0 — 3 6 1
WP-Huff. LP-Wilson. 2B-James (T), Elkins (EC).
11TH DISTRICT MEADE COUNTY 4, BRECKINRIDGE COUNTY 2
The Green Wave (17-13) won at Vastwood Park in Hawesville to earn a spot in Tuesday’s district title game, where they’ll face host Hancock County.
The Fighting Tigers’ season ended at 15-15.
SOFTBALL 10TH DISTRICT OHIO COUNTY 7, McLEAN COUNTY 0
Addyson Graves struck out 10 batters in the circle and Haley Patton went 3-for-4 with two RBIs to lead the Lady Eagles in Greenville.
Laynee Segers added two hits with a double for Ohio County (10-17), while Graves drove in two runs and Talynn Clark scored twice. The Lady Eagles will play Muhlenberg County for the district title Wednesday.
Ava Lannum hit a double for McLean County (6-16).
McLEAN COUNTY 000 000 0 — 0 1 4
OHIO COUNTY 201 121 x — 7 8 0
WP-Graves. LP-Willis. 2B-Kirkpatrick, Segers (O), Lannum (M).
11TH DISTRICT BRECKINRIDGE COUNTY 9, HANCOCK COUNTY 7
Ella Staples went 2-for-2 with a home run and two RBIs as the Lady Hornets fell at Vastwood Park in Hawesville.
Emmalynn Higdon drove in two runs for Hancock County (18-12), Ella House had two hits with a double and scored twice, Ava Riggs added two hits with a double, and Baylee Estes plated two runs.
Breckinridge County (16-10-1) scored three runs in the seventh for the come-from-behind victory and will face Meade County for the district championship on Tuesday.
BRECKINRIDGE COUNTY 114 000 3 — 9 12 1
HANCOCK COUNTY 202 300 0 — 7 9 3
WP-White. LP-Gaynor. 2B-House, Riggs (H), Mitcham (B). HR-Staples (H), White (B).
