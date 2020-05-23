Aaron Wheatley put Owensboro on the world’s catfishing map in 2010, when he created the “Monsters on the Ohio” catfishing tournament here.
And Monday, he’s going to show catfishers what Owensboro fishing looks like.
Last August, Chris Souders, host of “Catfish Crazy” on the outdoor TV channel Pursuit, came to town and spent a day fishing with Wheatley and taping an episode of the show.
It will air at 7:30 p.m. on Pursuit Channel and www.PursuitUpTv.com and be available on Tuesday on the “Catfish Crazy” YouTube channel, Wheatley said.
It’s called “Owensboro Kentucky Blues” — as in blue catfish.
“We caught plenty of fish that day,” Wheatley said. “I think we caught 25 that day.”
He said, “We fished from Owensboro Grain to the Riverport. But mostly we were beside downtown Owensboro.”
On Aug. 28, 1975, old Lock and Dam 46, where English Park is today, was dynamited because it had become obsolete.
Fishermen waited in five boats to swoop in with their nets to scoop up stunned fish.
They got a few, but none of the giant catfish rumored to be in the water there.
But Wheatley said the explosion created some good fishing holes.
“Where they blew up the old dam, there are a lot of big rocks in the river,” he said. “Some of the deepest water in the area is right along the Kentucky shore from the convention center to the Coast Guard station.”
Wheatley said, “It’s 45 to 50 feet deep through there. There’s a big rock pile above (east of) the bridge too. There are eight to 10 rock piles along through here. And fish love crevices.”
His “Monsters on the Ohio” returns on Oct. 10.
It drew 167 boats from several states last year.
The peak was 192 in 2016.
Incidentally, the biggest fish caught along the Owensboro riverfront was apparently a 200-pound alligator gar hooked — and shot — by Tom Johnson in 1901.
