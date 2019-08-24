Owensboro Catholic scored touchdowns in a lot of different ways during a 68-27 conquest of Ohio County to open the high school football season for both teams.
The Aces got six touchdown passes from Drew Hartz, who threw for 345 yards on 27-of-33 passing unofficially. Catholic also got three touchdowns in the return game.
Dre Thruston had a 75-yard punt return to push the Aces ahead 14-0 with 7:37 left in the first quarter. Thruston did the same thing with a kickoff return late in the second quarter, when he started right, then cut all the way back across the field for an 85-yard touchdown and a 41-13 Catholic lead.
"Dre Thruston is a really special kid, every time he touches the ball something special is going to happen," said Braden Mundy, who had a couple of touchdown moments himself.
Mundy caught a 58-yard touchdown pass from Hartz on which he stiff-armed a defender late in the run. Mundy's most impressive score was on a 60-yard punt return where he caught the ball on the bounce and took it to open space for a 34-7 lead.
"I saw that ball bounce, it bounced my way, so I had to do it," Mundy said. "It rolled for a minute, took a bounce then straight into my hands."
Catholic's sideline coaches would usually be yelling for their players to get away from a bouncing punt, but they didn't this time.
"What I'm real excited about is the confidence he played with," Catholic coach Jason Morris said. "It took a lot of confidence to pick that ball up and run. Anytime there's a high punt we yell to get away from the ball, but when I saw him coming I was like let him get it. If Braden Mundy wants to take that ball to the house why are you gonna stop him? Let him play."
Jackson Staples also had three touchdown catches of 27, 45 and 17 yards, and finished with 105 receiving. His first score had some acrobatics involved. An Ohio County defender had made an interception in the end zone, bobbled the ball, and Staples snagged it for the first score of the game with 1:55 gone in the first quarter.
"It was supposed to be an over the shoulder catch, it was on the right side so I turned around, when the defender went up, I just took it from him and tried to keep it best I could," Staples said.
How well the offense played on opening night wasn't a surprise to the Catholic players and coaches.
"We played a number of 7-on-7 games where we scored plenty of touchdowns. It didn't surprise me we scored 70 on them," Staples said. "I know we're capable of that. Drew is a great quarterback, we're the receivers, we've got to do what we've got to do."
With all the offensive fireworks involved on the Catholic side, Q'Daryius Jennings' output for Ohio County could get overlooked, but it shouldn't.
Jennings had a 70-yard touchdown run, a 12-yard touchdown run, and touchdown catches of 58 and 65 yards from Dezmond Randolph.
"Jennings, we knew he was going to get loose," Morris said. "We trained our kids not to panic when that happened. We just kept scoring."
OHIO COUNTY 7-6-7-7 -- 27
OWENSBORO CATHOLIC 20-27-14-7 -- 68
CATH-Staples 27 pass from Hartz (Sullivan kick)
CATH-Thruston 75 punt return (Sullivan kick)
CATH-Mundy 58 pass from Hartz (kick failed)
OHIO-Jennings 70 run (Batts kick)
CATH-Staples 45 pass from Hartz (Sullivan kick)
CATH-Mundy 60 punt return (Sullivan kick)
OHIO-Jennings 12 run (kick failed)
CATH-Thruston 85 kickoff return (Sullivan kick)
CATH-Boarman 1 pass from Hartz (Sullivan kick)
OHIO-Jennings 58 pass from Randolph (Batts kick)
CATH-Evans 1 pass from Hartz (Sullivan kick)
CATH-Edge 4 run (Sullivan kick)
CATH-Staples 17 pass from Hartz (Sullivan kick)
OHIO-Jennings 65 pass from Randolph (Batts kick)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.