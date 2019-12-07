Brian Griffith scored 19 points, Gray Weaver had 17 and Ji Webb scored 12 for Owensboro Catholic in a 79-42 win at Meade County on Friday night.
Mitchell Dozier led Meade County with 17 points.
OWENSBORO CATHOLIC 8-23-24-24 -- 79
MEADE COUNTY 12-13-9-8 -- 42
Catholic (79) -- Griffith 19, Weaver 17, Webb 12, Hartz 9, McFarland 8, Riney 6, Scales 5, E Munsey 3.
Meade County (42) Dozier 17, Turner 8, Beavin 5, Johnston 4, Blankenship 3, Doker 3, Abell 2.
OHIO COUNTY 64,HANCOCK COUNTY 43
Grant Tichenor scored 13 points and Shane Frady added 12 for Ohio County at Hawesville.
Collin Elder and Mason Potts each scored 11 for Hancock County.
OHIO COUNTY 16-13-15-20
HANCOCK COUNTY 6 14-7-16
Ohio County (64) -- Tichenor 13, Frady 12, Manning 10, Decker 9, Pharis 7, Davis 6, Lewis 4, Whitler 2, Renfrow 1.
Hancock County (43) -- Elder 11, Potts 11, Keown 10, Ogle 4, Ferry 3, Dixon 2, Wethington 2.
DAVIESS COUNTY 58,WARREN EAST 54
Logan Hillard scored 17 points, and Bo Stratton and Ryan Thomson each added 10 for the Panthers in Bowling Green. Hillard also had seven rebounds, four assists and four steals.
MUHLENBERG COUNTY 61, HOPKINSVILLE 54
Nash Divine scored 19 points and Trey Lovell had 14 points, six assists for Muhlenberg County in the Farmers Bank and Trust Tip-Off Classic at Muhlenberg County High School.
HOPKINSVILLE 13-12-14-15 -- 54
MUHLENBERG COUNTY 17-18-13-13 -- 61
Hopkinsville (54) -- McKnight 20, Victor 18, Cabiness 8, Patterson 2, Rudd 2, Burks 2, Dees 2.
Muhlenberg County (61) -- Divine 19, Lovell 14, Perkins 8, Summers 5, Carver 4, Vincent 4, Rose 4, Phillips 3.
BRECKINRIDGE COUNTY 72, FREDERICK FRAIZE 32
Kaeveon Mitchell and Kason Morris each scored 16 points to lead Breckinridge County at Cloverpot. Morris had four 3-pointers. Brock Lucas scored 14 points for the Tigers.
Noah Pate scored 16 points to lead Frederick Fraize.
BRECKINRIDGE COUNTY 28-25-15-4 -- 72
FREDERICK FRAIZE 15-6-7-4 -- 32
Breckinridge County (72) -- Mitchell 16, Morris 16, B. Lucas 14, Shrewsberry 11, Seeger 5, E. Lucas 3, Irwin 3, Critchelow 2.
Frederick Fraize (32) -- Pate 16, Jennings 6, Flood 4, Lagadino 4, Farris 2.
McLEAN COUNTY 46,GRAYSON COUNTY 41
Logan Patterson scored 13 points to help McLean County capture a win in Leitchfield.
Jacob Clark chipped in 12 points for McLean (2-0).
Nolan Shartzer finished with a game-high 16 points for Grayson County (1-1). Hunter Tomes chipped in 10.
McLEAN COUNTY 6-15-7-18 -- 46
GRAYSON COUNTY 8-4-11-18 -- 41
McLean County (46) -- Patterson 13, Clark 12, Englehardt 7, Springer 7, Bishop 4, Dame 3.
Grayson County (41) -- Shartzer 16, Tomes 10, Sharp 6, McCrady 4, Childress 3, Horn 2.
GIRLSMUHLENBERG COUNTY 72, HOPKINSVILLE 39
Grace Hauslein scored 20 of her 25 points in the second quarter and had four 3-pointers in the Muhlenberg County win in the Farmers Bank and Trust Tip-Off Classic at Muhlenberg County High School. Destin Armour scored 22 points, had seven rebounds, six assists and five steals. Elisabeth Joines added 15 points for the Lady Mustangs.
HOPKINSVILLE 8-10-12-9 -- 39
MUHLENBERG COUNTY 4-33-28-7 -- 72
Hopkinsville (39) -- Flowers 23, Samuels 9, Bellamy 4, Epps 2, Manson 1.
Muhlenberg County (72) -- Hauslein 25, Armour 22, Joines 15, Boggess 3, Glenn 2, Combs 2, Fields 2, Noffsinger 1.
BOWLING GREEN 62, OWENSBORO CATHOLIC 54
Hannah McKay scored a game-high 26 points as the Lady Aces fell in Bowling Green.
Spencer Harvey added 10 points for Catholic (1-1).
KC Jones scored 18 points to lead the Lady Purples (2-0). Saniyah Shelton had 13 points, with LynKaylah James adding 10 and Meadow Tisdale finishing with 10.
OWENSBORO CATHOLIC 14-11-10-19 -- 54
BOWLING GREEN 19-12-15-16 -- 62
Owensboro Catholic (54) -- McKay 26, Harvey 10, Head 9, Maggard 8, Henning 1.
Bowling Green (62) -- Jones 18, Shelton 13, James 11, Tisdale 10, Gray 7, Huskey 3.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.