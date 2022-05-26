For the second time in the last three seasons, Owensboro Catholic and Breckinridge County will meet with the 3rd Region Baseball Tournament championship on the line.
Opening pitch is scheduled for 7 p.m. Thursday at Apollo High School’s Eagle Park.
The No. 5 Aces (29-4), who are looking for their second consecutive region title, advanced following a 9-1 victory against Meade County in Monday’s semifinals. The Fighting Tigers (20-14) moved on after a thrilling 5-3 win over Ohio County.
It will also be Catholic’s third consecutive appearance in the region championship game. In 2019, Breckinridge County downed the Aces 5-2 to earn their first trip to the state tournament since 2001. There was no season in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
To get back to the state tournament, Catholic coach Jody Hamilton has stressed to his team the importance of staying steady.
“We’ve got to be consistent,” he said. “We’ve got to pitch and field and have good at-bats at the plate.
“We’ve got another tough one coming up.”
Keeping the Aces’ attention on the task at hand hasn’t been a problem all season, Hamilton noted, and he expects his players to maintain that level of focus.
“I think the maturity is where it’s at,” Hamilton said of his players’ mentality. “I think they are focused because of that maturity. It’s just one game at a time, that’s all we can do.”
The Aces, who have outscored opponents 37-8 this postseason and also enter Thursday on a 14-game winning streak, are among the tops in the state offensively. They sport a team batting average of .341 (20th) with 297 total hits (27th), 56 doubles (36th), 15 triples (ninth) and 223 runs batted in (21st).
Luke Evans leads Catholic’s offense with a .505 batting average, along with 55 runs scored, 27 RBIs, nine doubles, six triples, three home runs and 36 stolen bases. Braden Mundy is hitting .430 with 31 RBIs, eight doubles, four triples and a homer. Three other Aces are hitting .321 or better, as well.
Catholic’s pitching staff also holds a 2.11 earned-run average, good for 10th in Kentucky. That group is headlined by Hayden Ward (6-1, 2.12 ERA, 34 strikeouts), Alex Castlen (4-1, 1.58 ERA, 37 strikeouts), Sam McFarland (4-0, 2.58 ERA, 33 strikeouts), E Munsey (5-0, 1.26 ERA, 30 strikeouts) and Grant Parson (5-1, 1.70 ERA, 33 strikeouts).
Breckinridge County, with a .290 team batting average and 3.08 earned-run average, are led offensively by senior Cohl Proctor with a .431 batting average, 40 runs, 39 RBIs, 16 doubles, three home runs, a triple and 30 stolen bases. On the mound, Proctor is 5-3 with a 3.21 ERA and 96 strikeouts.
Meanwhile, the Fighting Tigers’ Isaac Seeger is 9-1 with a 0.79 ERA and 90 strikeouts.
As long as the Aces stick with what’s worked all year, McFarland said, they feel confident heading into Thursday.
“We’ve got to keep our mindsets right,” he said. “You can’t take anybody lightly. The bats have got to be there.”
