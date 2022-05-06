As the regular season winds down, area high school softball teams are using every bit of time they have left to get better.
The Owensboro Catholic Classic, set for Friday and Saturday at Jack C. Fisher Park, will serve as another chance for improvement before district tournaments kick off later this month.
“We’ve got a bunch of teams coming from Region 1, Region 2, Region 3, Elizabethtown from Region 5 — we felt like we got a good showing of teams coming in,” Catholic softball coach Jeremy Phelps said. “Apollo’s also got three big games. Owensboro’s playing two games in our tournament also.
“We’ve got a bunch of high-caliber teams. You’ll get to see a lot of good softball again this weekend.”
In addition to local teams Apollo (9-11), OHS (7-14) and Catholic (19-8), the tournament features a field that includes No. 2 McCracken County (20-1), No. 4 Henderson County (21-1), No. 15 Madisonville-North Hopkins (16-4), No. 19 Elizabethtown (19-6), No. 23 Marshall County (16-11), Hancock County (18-3), Lyon County (15-10), Meade County (10-10) and Union County (10-14).
Some of the most-anticipated matchups of the weekend, Phelps noted, will be McCracken County taking on Henderson County on Saturday at 12:30 p.m. and Elizabethtown squaring off against Madisonville on Saturday at 2 p.m.
“We get to see those right here in our backyard, and we don’t have to go anywhere to see them,” Phelps added.
Apollo will play Marshall County at 11 a.m. Saturday, Meade County at 12:30 p.m. and Union County at 2 p.m.
According to E-Gals coach Stephen Julian, he just wants to see his team continuing to battle as the regular season winds down.
“Just to compete and shore things up lineup-wise, what we want to do,” he said of team goals. “Pitchers continue to get stronger and not too tired going into the stretch run here. You’re just trying to be your best for the first round of district, and that’s what we’re trying to do.”
Catholic will take on Lyon County at 7:15 p.m. Friday in a rematch from the All ‘A’ Classic State Softball Tournament semifinals on May 1 at Fisher Park, followed by an 11 a.m. contest against McCracken County on Saturday and a 2 p.m. meeting with Marshall County.
“I want our girls to play everybody,” Phelps said. “I want us to be able to play against that competition.
“That’s what we wanted — to be able to see that and see where we stand against other teams. That’s a big deal.”
Owensboro will face Madisonville at 9:30 a.m. Saturday and Lyon County at 11 a.m.
Hancock County will play McCracken County on Friday at 7:15 p.m., followed by a pair of Saturday games against Lyon County at 12:30 p.m. and Madisonville at 3:30 p.m.
According to Phelps, getting to play another tournament at Fisher Park will only serve as preparation for any of the local teams — Apollo, OHS, Catholic and Hancock — if they advance to the upcoming 3rd Region Tournament.
“We try to do it there to get the girls on the turf,” he said. “We just found out that the region tournament is going to be at Fisher Park. We’re supposed to be hosting, but our parking lot is under construction. We can’t have it there, so we’re moving it to Fisher.”
