Despite the constant threat of rain and inclement weather, the Owensboro Catholic Classic at Jack C. Fisher Park over the weekend went off without a hitch.
The annual two-day softball tournament, featuring some of the top teams from throughout Kentucky, serves as one of the last regular-season chances for teams to get ready for the postseason.
“We’ve hosted this for a long time, for years,” Catholic softball coach Jeremy Phelps said. “Before, I think, it pulled people in because the state tournament was always here and people always wanted to get on these fields. We still get teams from different parts of the state, though. I think the turf helps, from the standpoint of less of a chance for rainouts.
“Region 1 through Region 5 are here this year. We’ve had teams from the Lexington and Louisville area — we didn’t get as many of those this year — but the schedule worked out. We got plenty of teams with a bunch of good competition, that’s the good news.”
Though Friday night was a little colder than teams anticipated, Phelps added, the tournament was a success overall.
“We’ve had big crowds,” he said. “The weather was a lot better today than last night. It was a lot colder last night than we expected — a drizzle, a rain. We had about 14 teams here today. We have two of the top five teams in the state (McCracken and Henderson counties). We’ve had some big competitive games. We haven’t really had any blowouts — competitive games between competitive teams.
“It’s always nice, with one or two weeks left in the season, to see teams getting ready for the postseason.”
In fact, Phelps added, the Catholic Classic is a chance for squads to see other teams that they might not otherwise see until the state tournament begins May 3 at the University of Kentucky’s John Cropp Stadium in Lexington — the Lady Aces included, if they make it that far.
“Because of where they’re located, some teams don’t get to play reams from around here,” he said. “We got the opportunity this weekend to play McCracken and Marshall, two teams out of Region 1 that are further away and we wouldn’t get to play because the drive is too long. Meade County is in town playing teams they’d never get the chance to play. It’s nice to see Madisonville versus Elizabethbon right now, both of those teams are ranked in the top 15, and they get to play because they’re both here.
“Hancock’s here, Apollo’s here, Owensboro played this morning. We’ve gotten a bunch of different teams to play. It’s nice to give people different teams to play, and we finally got a nice weekend to do it.”
In its three games, Catholic defeated Lyon County Friday night and split Saturday contests against No. 2 McCracken County and No. 23 Marshall County.
“We went 2-1 this weekend, so that’s good,” he said. “I don’t give us the easiest schedule. We had a nice win against Marshall. We beat Lyon County last night in a tough game. Going into the fourth inning, we were tied with McCracken, who might be the best team in the state. We’re out here competing with these teams. ... Having the opportunity to see teams like that and see where you need to get to beat teams like that, it’s nice.”
